Emilia Clarke Open to Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Have a "Giggle" With the Avengers

One of the breakout successes of Game of Thrones was Emilia Clarke, thanks to her performance as Daenerys Targaryen, resulting in fans of that series hoping she could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actress herself noting that she'd be open to it if for no reason other than her own entertainment. Of course, it would be safe to assume that anyone joining such a massive franchise would be doing so for their own personal interest in the series, though Clarke's comments imply that, were she to join the series, it would be hard to ignore the inherent absurdity of the opportunity.

"I think, if I did, it would be me having a giggle," Clarke shared with The Times about joining the franchise. "I want to do something absolutely stupid and silly, like, you know, The Avengers or whatever. Something where I got to have a giggle with mates."

Interestingly, there are some reports that Clarke could have joined the franchise back in 2012 for Iron Man 3, with those rumors emerging from writer Drew Pearce revealing that the actress was at the film's table read.

In 2019, Pearce shared a throwback photo to the film's table read, pointing out that he was joined by Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, and Clarke. In the initial comment, his reference to Clarke was followed with the note "long story, script changes." Understandably, this ignited speculation about Clarke's involvement, with Pearce updating his post to note that the actress was merely doing a favor for the read.

"To those of you wondering, when you do an early table reads, a lot of the new roles aren’t cast, will change etc.," the writer pointed out. "Friends of the production come in to help out, just so you can hear the words out loud, even if they're not the person who'd play the role onscreen due to age etc. Emilia, only one season into [Game of Thrones] at the time, kindly sat in. And was great, btw."

Given her commitments to the HBO series, joining Iron Man 3 might have posed some scheduling conflicts, which, when combined with Pearce's note about how she "sat in" likely narrowing it down to her reading for Rebecca Hall's Maya Hansen.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Would you like to see Clarke take a role in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.