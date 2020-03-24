Captain Marvel Gains The Power of SPOILER

✖

Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, but that doesn't mean she can't take advantage of an upgrade every so often. That's exactly what she got in Captain Marvel #16, though the way she ended up with that upgrade was less than great for her. For those who read the issue, you know she ended up being covered in Vox Supreme's mixture of Avenger DNA, and that ended up causing a transformation in Carol. Not only did it change her physical appearance, but it also came with some added benefits, like being able to wield Thor's hammer Mjolnir. Since she was part Thor for a bit, the hammer came when she called upon it, which was a surprise to Thor.

That said, he knew that if Mjolnir was leaving, it was for a good reason, and he sensed it was Carol calling it towards her. As you can see in the images below, Carol put the hammer to good use, knocking Vox Supreme's block off a few times. Carol was already one of the deadliest heroes around, but giving her the power of the God of Thunder is an upgrade no one would turn down.

As you can also see, she enjoyed wielding Mjolnir for a bit, but it was only going to be temporary, as once she purged the Kree poison from her system (which she burned out of her using her own powers), the connection to Mjolnir was lost, and it returned to Thor shortly after.

Captain Marvel #16 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Lee Garbett, and you can find the official description below.

“THE LAST AVENGER” CONCLUSION! It’s all come down to Captain Marvel versus Vox Supreme! Since discovering her Kree heritage, Carol Danvers has struggled to reconcile her human and her alien sides. Now she must fight for both — or lose everything. But Earth’s Mightiest Hero has a new plan...will the power of the Avengers be enough to save the world?"

Captain Marvel #16 is in comic stores now.

