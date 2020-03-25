Anthony Hopkins Shares Message From Day 10 of Self-Imposed Quarantine

Anthony Hopkins has had a vast career with roles ranging from his award-winning portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs to his recent stint as Pope Benedict in The Two Popes. However, he's best known to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for playing Thor's father, Odin. The 82-year-old actor has a nice presence on social media, and occasionally posts some fun Marvel throwbacks. Currently, Hopkins is one of the countless people self-quarantining in the hopes of avoiding COVID-19. The actor recently took to Twitter to share a video chronicling his tenth day in isolation.

“Hello, everyone. Thank you for your generous comments and well wishes. As you see, I am in self-quarantine," Hopkins explains in the video. "I’m 82 years of age and I found lots of things to do.” He goes on to share that he’s been painting and playing the piano for his cat, Niblo, who he jokes is “busy at the moment writing his memoir." You can check out the video in the post below:

Day 10 of self-imposed quarantine...🤷🏼‍♂️😼 pic.twitter.com/BxKY9Quanm — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 25, 2020

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

