Marvel's New Free Comics Include Civil War, X-Men, Captain Marvel, and More

Comic fans are doing quite a bit of reading these days thanks to self quarantining efforts due to the coronavirus, and Marvel wants to give fans even more reading material to choose from. Marvel just revealed that they will start offering several comics and big events free of charge on Marvel Unlimted starting today, and those books will remain free to read until Monday, May 4th. All you need to do is update the Marvel Unlimited App on your device of choice and click on the Free Comics landing screen, which will show you a great selection of books and series including Civil War, Ta-Nehisi Coates Black Panther Vol. 1, Jason Aaron's Avengers Vol. 1, Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate, X-Men Milestones: The Dark Phoenix Saga, Captain Marvel Vol. 1, and more!

You can check out the full selection of free books and series to read below, which you can also access on Marvel's Comics App and ComiXology free of charge for a limited time. You can also find them on Marvel's page here.

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN

CIVIL WAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RED GOBLIN

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 1

THANOS WINS BY DONNY CATES

X-MEN MILESTONES: DARK PHOENIX SAGA

AVENGERS: KREE/SKRULL WAR

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1: THE FINAL HOST

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: FOUREVER

BLACK WIDOW VOL. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.'S MOST WANTED

CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDIER ULTIMATE

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1: HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER, MORE

Marvel has also added an information page to each story and series to help you find your local comic book shop, that way if one of the books piques your interest you can start working on back issues and trades. Some stores are also still doing curbside pick-ups or hold lists, and you can find your local shop at http://comicshoplocator.com.

While these are only free for a limited time, a month is plenty of time to binge all of these, and there are some truly great books in the mix. I couldn't recommend Civil War, Avengers Vol. 1, Dark Phoenix Saga, and Captain Marvel Vol. 1 more, and if you want to get prepared for Empyre (whenever that eventually hits), Avengers: Kree/Skrull War is a perfect way to do so.

Let us know what you are reading in the comments or feel free to let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

