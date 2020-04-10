WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Continues Trolling With More Avengers "Secrets"

✖

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most Americans are quarantined to the confinements of their homes in an attempt to promote social distancing in hopes of stopping the spread of the infectious virus. Most people have come up with creative ways to keep busy during the situation and in the case of Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, that means trolling Avengers fans through her Instagram story. Over the weekend, Olsen took fans on a tour of her massive garden, dropping a random "tease" for Avengers fans about a particular variety of fruits and vegetables she had planted.

Friday, the WandaVision star posted even more videos from her garden, dropping another Avengers disclaimer before showing her followers the strawberry plants she's been growing.

Lizzie, is this like a personal attack or something? pic.twitter.com/ze1wOxnvge — ᱬ Wanda’s pr manager ᱬ UNF SPREE (@vizwandamaximof) April 10, 2020

Prior to the pandemic shutting down virtually all Hollywood productions, Olsen had been filming WandaVision for Marvel Studios and Disney+. Despite holding a wrap party, the series still had some principal photography left to shoot and as of now, it's unclear if the show's release date later this year will be impacted.

Either way, Olsen's bizarre gardening videos have now launched fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a wild goose chase trying to decipher the messages, even though we're pretty sure she's just pulling our chain. Either way, the Instagram videos are bonkers — a word her WandaVision costar Paul Bettany previously used to describe the series.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Marvel's working synopsis for the series can be found below:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer."

WandaVision is currently scheduled for release this December.

What surprises do you think are in store for WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

