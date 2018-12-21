The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Post-Credits Scene

With each new comic book movie comes an opportunity for fans to stay seated in their movie theaters for a bonus sequence following the credits. These moments often tease what to expect from the next installment to the super hero franchise which the fans had just endured, though sometimes they are simply attached for an extra bit of entertainment. 2018 saw several post-credits scenes brought to the big screen but there can only be one winner of 2018’s Golden Issue Award for Best Post-Credits Scene.

As the years become more crowded with more comic book stories being adapted to the big screen, the competition for best post-credits scene gets more and more competitive. Avengers: Infinity War elected to keep things mysterious with a tease of Captain Marvel, Venom elected to bring a fan-favorite character to the big screen in questionable fashion, and Ant-Man and the Wasp broke fans’ hearts with more victims of Thanos snapping his fingers. But only one film could be the winner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The winner of Best Post-Credits Scene is…

Deadpool 2!

Deadpool 2 utilized its titular hero’s fourth-wall breaking ability and Cable’s time travel skills (given to Deadpool) for a montage of hilarious moments. It all went right down to Deadpool shooting Ryan Reynolds before he could make Green Lantern, the film which he often makes jokes about following its lack of praise from fans, critics, cast, and crew.

Prior to Deadpool 2‘s release, it was revealed that one of Deadpool stops while traveling through time almost included a trip to murder an infant version of Hitler. “It’s true,” Deadpool 2 writer Paul Wernick confirmed to ComicBook.com. “I think it was cut just because, it was at the very, very end, and it left the audience with this, ‘Oh?’ It’s like, ‘Sure, it’s baby Hitler, but it is a baby. It’s kind of weird to watch that!”

Congratulations to Deadpool 2 for winning the Best Post-Credits Scene award in the 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards!

List of Nominees: