Marvel Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has One Question About Quicksilver’s Death (And It’s a Good One)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently spoke with IMDb about some of his roles, especially Kraven the Hunter, the Spider-Man universe villain who’s about to hit the big screen. This isn’t the first time the actor has been part of action-packed projects or superhero stories, and it’s not his first dive into Marvel movies, either. Having played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Taylor-Johnson shared his thoughts on the experience and even admitted he didn’t get why Wanda – his sister in the movie – didn’t bring him back to life after he died.

“Lizzie Olsen, phenomenal actor, absolute star, and a wonderful person, wonderful human being. And I’m not just saying that – she’s really lovely,” Taylor-Johnson said, praising the Scarlet Witch actress. He even reminisced about their time working together on Godzilla. “And I don’t know why she didn’t resurrect me, though,” he joked. Actually, Kevin Feige was asked this question back in 2021, and according to him, the decision was made pretty early in the development of WandaVision, even though it was kept under wraps by the production. He said the choice was meant to show just how messed up Wanda’s mind really was.

Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver died in battle during the second Avengers movie, leading to one of the MCU’s most emotional moments as Wanda mourned her brother. Instead of getting Quicksilver back, fans got the bait-and-switch of X-Men movie actor Evan Peters’ “Ralph Bohner” character, instead of a true Quicksilver cameo in WandaVision. Interestingly, Taylor-Johnson and Peters had also been co-stars together in 2010’s Kick-Ass.

When asked if he had ever discussed Quicksilver with Peters, Aaron Taylor-Johnson admitted that he had not directly, but shared that they had crossed paths at San Diego Comic-Con: “We both really had a ‘pinch yourself’ moment of like, ‘Oh my god, aren’t we so lucky that we got to be here and still be doing what we love doing?’ But [it’s] funny that we’re in two different universes doing it,” he said.

Peters also made a cameo in Agatha All Along, and Taylor-Johnson has had nothing but praise for him. He particularly appreciated Peters’ take on Quicksilver in the latter X-Men films, noting that his portrayal succeeded because of elements he brought to the character that aligned perfectly with the role. He also found it interesting that they were able to share the character: “I think when you’re a comic book character that has the sort of attachment to Magneto, and all that House of M, there’s a different – you know, you can have these different connections. That’s kind of cool,” he said.

It’s worth mentioning that the actor stepped away from big franchise projects for a while to focus on his family – at the time, his daughter was only two years old, and he also had a newborn. “I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like. I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway – it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn’t give a f-ck,” he told Esquire Magazine last year, reflecting on the offers he had been receiving for major film roles.

Kraven the Hunter will be Taylor-Johnson’s next major project, produced by Sony. The company’s recent films, like Madame Web, Morbius, and the Venom trilogy, didn’t land well with audiences, but this new movie promises to break the mold, and is also rated R. Could this be Sony’s chance to finally redeem itself and elevate its Spider-Man universe? Let’s hope so. On top of that, it’s also the actor’s chance to make a big return to the MCU.

Kraven the Hunter will be released in theaters this week.