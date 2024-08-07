Kraven the Hunter Rating Confirmed

As filmmakers have teased all along, Kraven the Hunter is going to end up as one of comic book cinema’s most adult properties. The film has officially been rated R for “strong bloody violence, and language.”

“Anyone who’s familiar with comics and the character of Kraven the Hunter knows that he is a fierce hunter — a skilled, highly-trained killer,” Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson previously said of the film. “So I think now’s a good time to answer the Internet’s biggest question: Will it be rated R? F— yes, it’s going to be R.”

It’s not the first time a Sony-owned Marvel property has flirted with an R rating. Tom Hardy previously told ComicBook they thought about an R rating for the Venom franchise.

“100% we considered it,” Venom star Tom Hardy previously told ComicBook.com of the possibility of an R rating. “With all of these symbiotes, you know, you consider it. You read the comic books and it is extreme, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We came here to make a movie which, and correct me if I’m wrong, I mean, there’s a law and a rule into creating a movie that’s accessible to a lot of people, as well as that caters for everybody, including the hardcore fans. So I hope the hardcore fans at least take home that they look at Carnage and go, ‘Yeah, I recognize Carnage from the comic books. I’m happy with that.’ And yeah, no, we didn’t bite everybody’s head off, but we did stick a tongue down someone’s throat pretty… and managed to come in at a level of rating which is reputable so that grandma can come but also I’ll come watch it too.”

In Kraven the Hunter, Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world. The film will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, and Fred Heichinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon. Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, and Levi Miller have been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Kraven the Hunter is set for release on December 13th.