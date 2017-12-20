‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ on Oscar Makeup and Hairstyling Shortlist

The nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards have yet to be announced, but one Marvel fan-favorite could end up on the ballot.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its seven finalists for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling race, according to Variety. Among those on the shortlist is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which was released by Marvel Studios earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looking at Vol. 2, it isn’t too difficult to see why it would end up making the shortlist. The sequel upped its game in terms of special effects makeup, with Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan) Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Yondu (Michael Rooker) all under significant prosthetics in the film. And as Bautista revealed earlier this year, the process of putting on that makeup became significantly easier with Vol. 2.

“It’s so easy, you wouldn’t believe it.” Bautista explained back in February. “I’m not kidding. It takes like an hour and a half now. The last one, they got it down to four hours and everyone was celebrating. This, literally they attack me with paint rollers all over. And it looks better too. It looks way better.”

Other films on the shortlist include Netflix’s upcoming fantasy drama Bright, as well as the controversial live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell. The rest of the list is populated with non-genre films – Darkest Hour, I Tonya, Victoria & Abdul, and Wonder.

As Variety revealed, a few films that were thought to be in contention ultimately didn’t make this shortlist, including Blade Runner 2049, The Shape of Water, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

If you’re wondering what the nomination process for Best Makeup and Hairstyling is like, it’s actually surprisingly simple. An event will be held on January 6th, during which all members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will watch 10-minute excerpts of the films, and then nominate the three best options.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a few weeks to see if Vol. 2 gets nominated, as all Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23rd. Who knows, maybe Vol. 2 will be the film to succeed Suicide Squad in the award.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.