Here’s What Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Could Look Like as Marvel’s Adam Warlock

Avengers: Endgame has ushered in a whole new era of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning that fans are eager to see what new characters end up being introduced. If you’re among those who have been wanting Adam Warlock to appear on the big screen, a new piece from BossLogic imagines just how awesome that could look. The art, which you can check out below, imagines Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as the cosmic character.

Seeing as Coster-Waldau has yet to play a comic book movie role, fans have imagined some pretty interesting possibilities for him, ranging from Adam to Doctor Doom to Green Lantern. And now that Thrones is officially done, it certainly isn’t out of the question that he could eventually jump over to the Marvel or DC worlds.

Whether or not Coster-Waldau plays Adam Warlock, the question of when he will enter the MCU has been on fans’ minds for a while. After the character was initially teased in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes, some had hoped that he would make an appearance in either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, considering the massive role he has in the Infinity Gauntlet comic story. But as fans now know, Adam did not make an appearance in either film.

“Yeah [Adam Warlock]’s not showing up in our stories,” Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com last year. “Look, our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans. I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man […] a decade ago.”

“We had a lot of pre-established characters and sometimes characters from the books, again, being a comic book fan, I don’t want to see a literal interpretation of a comic book I’ve read a hundred times because I don’t wanna go to a theater and know exactly what’s going to happen,” Russo said in a subsequent interview. “For me, it kind of ruins the experience of going to a movie. And sometimes we’ll take the arcs that have been assigned to different characters in the books and reassign them to other characters. Or we’re just taking inspiration from the books and really deviating from the storyline, in which case, the characters aren’t applicable to what we’re trying to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now back on the horizon – and writer-director James Gunn being pretty vocal about Adam’s potential debut over the years – fans will have to wait and see exactly how the character makes his grand entrance.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.