Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Henry Cavill’s Wolverine Return in Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art (& We Need It)

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill can be seen in their pre-DC superhero roles in some new fan art for Avengers: Secret Wars, and fans would doubtlessly be thrilled to see them in the actual film. The new fan art was shared to Instagram by Arifinity, and also includes an added credit of “Concept inspired by @thegloriouspictures,” with the art showing Affleck and Cavill in their respective Marvel roles of Daredevil and Wolverine. Prior to his debut as the Dark Knight in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck made his comic book movie debut in 2003’s Daredevil, portraying the blind lawyer Matt Murdock who leads a double life as the masked vigilante Daredevil. Cavill, meanwhile, first established himself as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, and later jumped into the Marvel sphere with a surprise cameo as “the Cavillrine” in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, paying off years of online fan casting and art of Cavill succeeding Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The fan art of Affleck and Cavill as Daredevil and Wolverine can be seen below.

While Cavill’s Wolverine cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine is more of a fun Easter egg than a proper performance in the role, Affleck’s Daredevil performance had bigger ramifications for his career in superhero movies. Following the release of Daredevil (and Affleck’s deleted return cameo as Matt Murdock in the 2005 spin-off Elektra), he expressed significant dissatisfaction with the finished film, which led him to declare that his superhero days were over. Of course, that changed with Affleck donning Batman’s cowl in the DCEU.

Based upon the eponymous 2015 Marvel Comics story, Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, bringing past and current MCU stars into a crossover with many stars of pre-MCU Marvel Comics-based movies. Confirmed returns of the latter include numerous cast members of the Fox X-Men movies, including Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, James Marsden’s Cyclops, Sir Ian McKellan’s Magneto, and Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier. At writing, there’s no word yet on whether Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will make his second MCU appearance after Deadpool & Wolverine in Secret Wars, or whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers will web-sling into the multiverse adventure after their much-applauded returns in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, both seem like good bets to see among the vast ensemble of the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars.

While a return of the Cavillrine in Secret Wars would be relatively easy to facilitate, the brevity of Cavill’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine also means that fans probably shouldn’t expect it to be much more than another quick cameo if it were to happen. The return of Affleck’s Daredevil, by contrast, is more complicated. As seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, Affleck’s Daredevil is stated to have been killed by the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in the multiversal dumping ground of the Void (though Affleck’s Daredevil was on the list of possible cameos for the movie).

Of course, Daredevil’s demise is nothing to a little sci-fi writing couldn’t undo to bring him back into action for Secret Wars. Ultimately, fan art like the rendering of Affleck’s Daredevil and Cavill’s Wolverine often gives fans a fun glimpse into exciting “What If?” scenarios. In this case, the question of “What if Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and Henry Cavill’s Wolverine returned in Avengers: Secret Wars?” is one so intriguing, it’s hard not to hope it ends up happening.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be released in theaters on December 17th, 2027.