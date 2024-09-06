Agatha All Along Cast Talks Working with Patti LuPone

Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ in less than two weeks, seeing the return of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in the WandaVision spinoff, but the series is also bringing another icon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Patti LuPone. LuPone has had an extensive career in theater and is perhaps best known for her work in musical theater, having won three Tony Awards in addition to her notable television and film career as well. But while working with a musical legend could be intimidating, the cast of Agatha All Along said that working with LuPone was a fantastic experience, and that she was very supportive.

"Oh my God, yes. Horribly intimidating. But then she was so warm and kind," Ali Ahn told ComicBook, adding "Very egoless.

Sasheer Zamata had similar sentiments, saying that LuPone was very supportive and that working with her was "very fun."

"It was very fun. Actually, our sound blends together really well, and I think everyone's going to be like, 'they're not Patti LuPone for sure but…" Zamata said.

"But the day that Patti LuPone gives you a compliment on your singing voice," Ahn said, with Zamata adding "It feels pretty good."

"It's like, 'I'm done now. I can retire. I'm good.'" Ahn added.

Joe Locke, who plays Teen, said that working with LuPone was a "dream come true".

I mean, a dream come true. Patti's someone I've loved for my who life," Locke said.

LuPone Has Previously Praised the Set Design of Agatha All Along

LuPone, who plays the witch Lilia Calderu who joins with Agatha's coven in the series, has previously shared her praise for Agatha All Along, particularly the set and costume design for the Disney+ series.

"The thing about this show which I thought was so thrilling that Jac Schaeffer who wrote it and also wrote WandaVision, it was very important to her and Mary Livanos our producer that there be as minimal CGI so there's very little that is not practical magic or just our magic so that was a very exciting something to set up that we were like able to prove again and again we could do it," Hahn said. "So, it's minimal CGI, but that was very thrilling. Sets are incredible … it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience."

She also added that the production is so well done that it looked more like a big budget film than a television series.

"May I say to that point, the set, the production design and the set dressers, and the lighting, the costumes, everything about it, it appeared to all of us when we saw it when we came to set that everybody on the creative end were at the top of their game," LuPone said. "I was telling somebody about the Witches Road how absolutely beautiful, we burst into tears when we got on the set and we saw the actual Witches Road. It's gorgeous to look at on top of being a fantastic story. It looks like a $100 million movie."

Kathryn Hahn Also Praised the Series' Sets

LuPone isn't alone in her praise for the sets in Agatha All Along. Series producer Mary Livanos spoke about being authentic to old Hollywood filming techniques while Hahn said she was "in awe" of the work.

"I couldn't believe the scale of this show," Hahn said.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 18th.