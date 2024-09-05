Agatha All Along Featurette Teases New Marvel Monsters

Agatha All Along is teasing some of the Marvel monsters coming in the Disney+ series. On social media, Marvel Studios posted a new clip of the demons that haunt the Witches' Road. The red one from the trailer gets top billing, but there are multiple threats for Kathryn Hahn's coven to best on their journey. Agatha All Along producer Mary Livanos said, "We really wanted to be authentic to old Hollywood filming techniques."

That kind of tactile feel was looked at as a plus by the brass at Marvel Studios. Horror has become increasingly prevalent in the company's output. Just recently, Marvel Television's head, Brad Winderbaum, told EW that breaking into that genre has happened organically. It's not like there was some edict to go out there and bring ghouls to the screen. But, a lot of the spookier elements of the MCU have drawn rave reviews.

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent," Winderbaum told EW. "The horror on screen in Agatha is going to be different than the horror on screen in Marvel Zombies, is going to be different than the horror on screen in Blade. It was different than the horror on screen in Moon Knight. It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

What's Waiting On The Witches Road?

(Photo: Monsters in Agatha - Marvel)

Here's what Marvel Studios says about the mystery on Disney+: "In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

"In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero."

