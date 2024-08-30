Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn Reveals When She Learned About the WandaVision Spinoff

We’re just a few weeks away from the arrival of Agatha All Along on Disney+ with the WandaVision spinoff being among the most eagerly anticipated projects for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. After all, it’s been three years since WandaVision first introduced viewers to Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. Now, with the wait to see the witch return almost over, Hahn reveals when she knew that Agatha was getting her own show and it turns out she found out the show was a go while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“I remember [WandaVision head writer and Agatha All Along showrunner] Jac Schaeffer saying ‘God, I’d love to write for you again.’ We both kept saying, ‘we have unfinished business’ to each other at the end of WandaVision,” Hahn told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t know if it necessarily meant something in this world or somewhere else, but our minds melded. I loved her point of view and her sense of humor. And this character just felt very easy.“

She continued, “Then over the summer, when I was in Serbia shooting Glass Onion, the Knives Out movie, I got a call from [Marvel Studios co-president] Louis D’Esposito saying, ‘How’d you like your own Marvel show?’ — a call you never get. My heart was pounding. I could barely understand what he was saying. I knew what it meant, but I just kept finding ways to minimize it for myself until the first day of shooting. Someone had put a sign on the window of my trailer that said, ‘welcome to your first day on your very own Marvel show’ and I burst into tears. It was very, just very exciting, especially with a character that you just love and just want to explore every nook and cranny.”

Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Was Very Supportive of Agatha All Along

As it turns out, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige helped advocate for the Agatha-centric series. Schaefer recently told Empire Magazine that as she was coming up with ideas for another series and kept coming back to Agatha, Feige stepped in and proposed a straight-up spinoff centered around Hahn’s character.

“I wanted to stay in the WandaVision universe, because it felt like there were a million stories still to tell,” Schaefer said. “In everything I did it would be, like, ‘And then Agatha pops up!’ At some point Kevin said, ‘Should it just be an Agatha series?’”

What is Agatha All Along About?

Here’s the official description of the new series: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps her break free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

“In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.”

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th on Disney+.