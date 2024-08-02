Agatha Showrunner Explains How Kevin Feige Helped Series

Agatha All Along’s showrunner explained how Kevin Feige really helped advocate for the series. Jac Schaefer talked to Empire Magazine about Kathryn Hahn’s re-entry to the MCU. After the whirlwind success of WandaVision, she was exploring other projects with Marvel Studios. The show runner explore multiple avenues for another series, but she always kept coming back to Agatha Harkness. Sensing a pattern and being excited about what they were building, Feige proposed a straight-up spinoff centering around Hahn’s fan-favorite witch. Marvel must’ve known that they had a hit on their hands, because the WandaVision fever hadn’t quite begun yet. So, with that nudge, Schaefer decided to jump in head-first.

She said, “I wanted to stay in the WandaVision universe, because it felt like there were a million stories still to tell. In everything I did it would be, like, ‘And then Agatha pops up!’ At some point Kevin said, ‘Should it just be an Agatha series?’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha Harkness.

Schaefer told a story like this on the bonus commentary for WandaVision‘s home release. “I started talking to Marvel about developing something else. So, we had early conversations about ‘What could that be?’ and ‘Maybe it’s this property?’ Everything that I pitched included a storyline about Agatha. I remember Kevin saying to me, ‘We really should think about an actual Agatha show.’ And, I was like, where do I sign for that job?”

Earlier in that home release extra, the star of the show talked about the response to WandaVision and how it surprised everyone. “We knew we had something special on our hands, but I think we were all flabbergasted by the reception,” Hahn laughed. “People were hungry for something that felt nostalgic and something that everybody could sit around and watch and wait for on Friday nights. Friday nights! Like, who stays home on Friday night and watches something with their family.”

What’s Coming In Agatha All Along?

Hahn’s Agatha joined by Patti LuPone’s Lilia, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon, and Ali Ahn’s Alice.

Here’s how Marvel describes the new show: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

“In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.”

Are you excited to head back to Westview? Let us know in the comments down below!