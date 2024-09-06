Agatha All Along Stars Reveal Dream MCU Crossovers

Agatha All Along stars have plenty of ideas of where they'd like to go next in the MCU.

In less than two weeks, Marvel fans will return to Westview with the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along. The new series will bring back Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness for a new adventure but will also see the introduction of several new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agatha assembles her coven to head off on a journey down the Witches' Road. But while Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp — who is reprising her role of Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart in WandaVision — part of just one pocket of the MCU, that doesn't mean they haven't thought about where they'd like to crossover if the opportunity arose.

Speaking with ComicBook. Rupp, Zamata, and Ahn all shared what part of the MCU you they'd like to cross over with, and they each had destinations that take them far from Westview.

"Maybe Wakanda?" Zamata, who plays Jennifer Kale, said. "I like Black Panther."

Ahn, who plays Alice Wu-Gulliver, was feeling a little Asgardian.

"You know, I do love the Thor," she said.

However, Rupp wasn't particular as to where she'd like to crossover: "I'd go to any of them, just any of them."

Rupp Says She was "Stunned" to Return After WandaVision

Rupp declaring that she'd go anywhere in the MCU in a possible crossover isn't a huge surprise considering that she's also shared that, while she was surprised to be asked to return for Agatha All Along, she was also "all in".

"Shocked. I was just completely, I was stunned," Rupp said. "I was shocked. I was really excited, and I was told about the witch part, so I was all in, just all in. I had no idea what was going to happen to Sharon, but I was all in."

Ahn and Zamata Open Up About Joining the MCU

While they have their dream crossovers in mind, Ahn and Zamata also told ComicBook that getting to join the MCU with Agatha All Along was also a dream come true.

"I have been a fan of the MCU for a really long time, and this was a dream of mine, and to be able to enter it in this show is amazing," Zamata said. "I also really like witches, so yeah, it really is the perfect story."

"I couldn't have dreamed up a better way to enter, yeah," Ahn said, to which Zamata replied, "It really is my dream job."

What to Expect From Agatha All Along

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero. The series debuts on September 18th on Disney+.