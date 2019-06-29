Anthony Michael Hall Makes His Agents of SHIELD Debut

Heads up — full spoilers for the latest episode of Agents of SHIELD up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch “Toldja.” At long last, The Breakfast Club alum Anthony Michael Hall made his long-awaited debut on Agents of SHIELD. Admittedly, the role doesn’t appear to be that large, as Hall only ended up appearing in a few scenes in tonight’s episode playing Mr. Kitson, the proprietor and apparent dictator of the gambling and brothel-filled pleasure planet of Kitson.

He’s first introduced with Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) mistakenly return to Kitson, where they’re fugitives. As expected, they get caught and are sentenced to play in a torture game involving guillotines. As fate would have it, a new character named Izel steps in and buys the pair off of Kitson’s hands, and he happily hands them over. While his story arc is a bit opened-ended since no bodily harm fell him or his helpers, though with Fitz and Simmons now off-planet, it’s more likely than not he’s done for now.

Speaking with Henstridge earlier this month, the fan-favorite SHIELD actor told ComicBook.com that even though she’s found Fitz, the character will still continue her cutthroat, no-nonsense ways.

“I think she’ll continue to be pretty strong-minded and strong-willed and I think he helps to balance that side of her out and maybe bring out more of a sensitive side as well,” Henstridge said. “I guess yes and no. She’s definitely gained friends throughout all the seasons and her confidence in her ability at being strong and so, I think that will definitely continue going forward. Honestly, moving forward there’s just so much that happens from this point on that being strong and ready for battle is sort of the only option. I think yes, she will maintain her strong attitude to survive.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights starting at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.