‘Agents Of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet And Logan Paul Have Broken Up

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet and controversial YouTuber Logan Paul have broken up.

According to a report from The Blast, a source close to the pair confirmed that they had split in an amicable break up over a month ago. The breakup comes a few months after the relationship was confirmed, with Paul posting video of himself kissing Bennet in his Instagram stories and Bennet replying to a fan on Twitter that she was, indeed, dating him.

“Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f*** in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Bennet wrote back in July. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

According to a source quoted by Just Jared, Bennet and Paul’s split is a result of their lives not being “compatible.”

“Chloe and Logan weirdly worked and they still very much love each other but their lives aren’t compatible right now,” the source is quoted as to saying. “They’re taking time to just focus on themselves.”

The pair’s relationship had been a bit of a surprise for Bennet’s fans, particularly in the wake of a series of incidents in which Paul had stirred controversy for his actions on social media and YouTube. Earlier this year, Paul posted a video from Japan’s Aokigahara forest, best known as the “Suicide Forest” in which he filmed the body of an apparent suicide victim. The video spurred a lot of backlash and resulted in the loss of Paul’s partnership with YouTube as well as his brief departure from the video platform.

He has since returned to his channel but remains a polarizing figure. When the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy shared a message supporting ousted director James Gunn, Logan shared the message to his own Twitter — while pulling out one specific line for his own followers about redemption that many saw as Paul’s attempt to apply to concept to himself. Many fans replied to the post telling Paul that calls for redemption simply “don’t apply” to him.

