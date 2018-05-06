‘Agents of SHIELD’ Recap With Spoilers: “The One Who Will Save Us All”

“The One Who Will Save Us All” starts immediately after last week’s episode with Talbot and Coulson floating on the piece of concrete from the Lighthouse. Talbot’s piloting the concrete to the alien spaceship that’s floating in the sky above.

Talbot and Coulson board the ship and Talbot promises that he’ll be able to fix everything.

Back at the Lighthouse, those left behind are examining the hole in the ceiling, trying to figure out what steps to take next. Simmons reveals that Talbot took all of the gravitonium.

Elsewhere, Max is scouring the facility for any remaining Marauders. He approaches on on one of the lower levels thinking it’s dead and it jumps out towards him. May runs in and stops Mack from killing the Marauder, claiming that it’s the only thing they’ll have to ge tmore information on the space threat the Agents are up against.

Marauders on the spaceship are leading Talbot and Coulson to their leader Qovas. Coulson expresses concern on Talbot going immediately into the field after receiving his powers. Talbot and Coulson arrive to the bridge, where Qovas is at and Tlbot tells the alien leader that the ship belongs to Talbot.

After feeling threatened, one of the Marauders takes out a sword and Talbot uses his powers to crush him into a ball. Talbot orders Qovas and the rest of the Marauders to kneel before him. They oblige.

Mack and Yo-Yo are talking at the lighthouse. Yo-Yo wants to talk about their relationship problems but Mack isn’t having it. He walks away.

May, Simmons, and Mack chain the Marauder left behind up and begin interrogating him. They find a vial of the mysterious black liquid that Kasius used to use and they question him on it. The Marauder begins convulzing and dies.

The trio comes to the conclusion that they have to perform an autopsy on the Marauder to determine how the black liquid works.

Back on the ship, Qovas overhears Talbot speaking with Coulson. Qovas reveals they have General Hale on the ship.

Coulson enters her holding cell and she apologizes for opposing him and his team. Hales admits Ruby’s death is her own fault and Coulson says he’ll help her out. He informs the general that her Destroyer of Worlds project is still in the works after Talbot absorbed all of the gravitonium.

Couslon releases Hale from her cell and they go to speak with Talbot and Qovas on the bridge of the ship. Upon seeing Hale, Talbot starts lashing out about how she took him away from his family.

Coulson convinces Talbot to stand down as Hale knows the whereabouts of the remaining members of the Confederacy. Hale reveals that the deal she struck with the Confederacy involved giving them resources, notably gravitonium and Inhumans.

Fitz and Deke are working on getting some of the Lighthouse computers back up and running when Daisy comes over the radio. They inform her they’ve been attacked and she flies back to the Lighthouse.

She’s greeted by Yo-Yo and the two instantly argue about Daisy’s previous mission. Yo-Yo uses her powers to take away Daisy’s duffle bag and when she looks in it, she sees a skeleton — presumably that of Daisy’s mother.

The two start fighting and have to be separated by Agent May.

Talbot puts on a new uniform — the one seen in previews — and he and Qovas use the teleportation device to go visit the rest of the Confederacy. After they get to the room the Confederacy is meeting in, Qovas reveals that Talbot wants to change the terms of Hale’s agreement.

Deke goes to Daisy’s room and asks her in the bag to which she admits that it’s her mother. Deke says he wants to make sure she’s alright and she points out that “some creep” put lemons on her bed. Embarassed, Deke blames it on Fitz.

The two continue talking and Daisy brings up Lincoln, revealing she’s still in love with him. Daisy reiterates that she can’t lose Coulson. Deke is too afraid to come forward with his feelings toward Daisy so instead, he tells them that Fitz and Simmons are his grandparents.

Talbot asks for the Confederacy to grant him membership and they tell him the Confederacy is no place for a human. After one of the Confederacy members gets in his face, gravitonium extends out of Talbot’s hand and swallows one of the members of the Confederacy. They grant him a seat.

Fitz and Mack are working on Zephyr One in an attempt to get it ready to go to space. Fitz tries apologizing for locking him in the cell earlier, but Mack gets upset and blame Fitz and Simmons for Yo-Yo acting up and killing Ruby. The two start arguing.

Simmons is performing the autopsy on the Marauder and Daisy walks in. She shows the item she got from Caine, it’s a part of John Garrett’s Project: Deathlok program. She claims that with the Deathlok pieces and her mother’s DNA, they should be able to cure Coulson. Initially hesistant, Simmons agrees that it could keep Coulson alive. Daisy orders it to be Simmons’ top priority.

May and Agent Davis are getting ready to launch Zephyr One into space. Daisy and Deke are on the ship, while Mack and Piper remain at the Lighthouse.

Most of the Confederacy members have left their meeting room, but the Kree remains behind, impressed with Talbot’s powers. The Kree and Qovas reveal to Talbot that the Confederacy had never planned to keep their end of the deal. Rather, they simply wanted to extort Earth of it’s resources.

When Talbot asks what he means, the Kree tells Talbot that Thanos — how’s that for a name drop — has begun an assault on Earth.

Talbot mentions that they need to get back to Earth and join the Avengers in fighting Thanos, to which the Kree explains Thanos’ powers.

Coulson and Hale are staring out a window into space. Talbot arrives back to the ship and explains to the two that Thanos is attacking Earth.

Talbot tells them that Qovas and the Kree told him there is more gravitonium under the Earth’s crust. Talbot tells Coulson and Hale that to stop Thanos, and all other attacks on Earth, he needs access to the rest of the gravitonium.

Coulson asks Talbot if he trusts the Kree and Talbot says he does, because he’s a Kasius and they’re the most noble family of the Kree Empire.

Coulson tries telling Talbot about their run in with Kasius earlier and Talbot gets frustrated, telling Coulson he’s either with him or against him. After Coulson admits he’s on Talbot’s side, Talbot orders the former SHIELD director to kneel.

Talbot claims he’s Earth’s last hope and uses his powers to make Coulson kneel.

The Zephyr One is making its way to space. The ship makes it through the atmosphere and turns on cloaking so they’re undectable to the Confederacy ship.

Fitz is watching the launch of Zephyr One on a tablet and he shares relief once it clears the atmosphere.

He then starts talking to Simmons about Daisy’s orders of using the Centipede parts. Simmons reveals she plans on moving forward with Daisy’s orders.

The Zephyr One is approaching the Confederacy ship. Daisy readys the strike team and the Zephyr One docks to the top of the ship.

Talbot tells Coulson, Hale, and Qovas that he can hear Quinn in his head. An alert starts going off, alerting the group to SHIELD’s presence.

Talbot’s enraged and asks Coulson if he called backup. Hale tries putting the blame on Coulson, saying she told him not to call SHIELD.

We see Daisy and May have boarded the ship and they start fighting Marauders.

Daisy and May make their way to the bridge and Talbot starts using his powers against Coulson, lifting him off the ground.

Daisy tries convincing Talbot to let Coulson down and Hale joins in, taking Daisy’s side. She reminds Talbot that Daisy tried helping Ruby. After hearing that, Talbot lowered Coulson.

Hale then tries to use the HYDRA compliance brain-washing but Talbot isn’t falling for it. Talbot uses his powers to crush Hale, like the Marauder earlier.

Daisy tries using her powers to take down Talbot, but he quickly renders her unconscious.

May and Coulson surrenders and Talbot order Qovas take them as prisoners of war.

The episode ends as we see that Talbot has given an unconscious Daisy to the Kree we saw earlier.