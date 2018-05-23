Fans React to the Season Finale of ‘Agents of SHIELD’

Season finales often bring with them surprising twists and turns, in addition to some devastating consequences. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD‘s fifth season concluded tonight and delivered audiences some truly shocking moments and, sadly, some final goodbyes.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heading into the episode, fans believed that either Agent Coulson or Glenn Talbot’s life hung in the balance, as the Centipede serum could be used to save one while eradicating the other. Thanks to Quake, Talbot is launched into orbit, left to die in the vacuum of space. Coulson is revived, briefly, but retires from SHIELD and heads to Tahiti with Agent May.

Additionally, Agent Fitz is crushed by debris, though his actual body has been placed in a stasis, launching the team’s rescue mission to recover his body.

Fans of the series have been on edge for weeks as the fate of the series was yet to be confirmed. Ultimately, ABC decided to renew the series, though Season Six won’t debut until summer of 2019, making it a very long wait for fans who are interested in seeing the return of their favorite characters.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about tonight’s finale!

@agentssssshield

this is actually twice as worse as infinity war #AgentsofSHIELD — j saw iw ? (@agentssssshield) May 19, 2018

@AustinEikermann

So



you thought they were going to turn to dust.#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/pUisqLKpP0 — Austin Eikermann (@AustinEikermann) May 19, 2018

@maymantis

@rodimusprime

They gonna have some nasty end of the world sex on that beach. #AgentsOfSHIELD — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 19, 2018

@starmorabasura

If anyone wants to join me, I’m suing Marvel for emotional distress. #AgentsofSHIELD — simone| Star Lord did nothing wrong (@starmorabasura) May 19, 2018

@illy_lay

they really did the one (1) thing i didn’t want them to do erasing LITERALY ALL of fitzsimmons’ development this season #AgentsofSHIELD — hooty hoo dumbass? (@illy_lay) May 19, 2018

@RealEktris

Welp, I’m still excited for #AgentsOfSHIELD to return next year. But that was absolutely written as a series finale. And I gotta say, it was pretty magical. — Robert (@RealEktris) May 19, 2018

@AyexBri

Guys look what we did. The crying and pain was worth it! #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/eg5sVuikjJ — Agent Shadow? (@AyexBri) May 19, 2018

@PhantasticGeek

@HumblePeasent