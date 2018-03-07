‘Agents of SHIELD’ Producer Says Season 5 Finale “Could Be It” for the Series

This week sees Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD hit the 100-episode mark, which fans are assuming will bring the series’ most exciting moments yet. The Season 5 finale will premiere just a few weeks later, with executive producer Jeffrey Bell reiterating that the creative team is approaching this as a series finale.

“Right now, we’re writing a series end,” Bell shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Because as far as we know, this could be it.”

Another one of the series’ producers, Maurissa Tancharoen, echoed those sentiments yet also teased the Season 5 finale would still hint at a variety of possibilities the potential next season could explore.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Tancharoen confessed. “That’s how we’ve ended every season, because whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Executive producer Jed Whedon added to Tancharoen’s comments, “You always want to leave the idea that there’s more stories, it’s a question of whether or not we will tell them. We have our end, and we’ll stick to it regardless, and we think it’ll work either way.”

The series debuted in 2013 and offered audiences an opportunity to learn more about Agent Phil Coulson, played by Clark Gregg, who was a fan-favorite character that appeared in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with Iron Man and ending with Marvel’s The Avengers.

Coulson’s fate could be in jeopardy, as Agents of SHIELD has hinted that Coulson is dying, possibly using the character’s death to bring the series to a close.

“What we don’t want to do is get to the end of the series and have gone off of something where you’re like, ‘Well, now it makes no sense,’” Whedon explained of giving fans a rewarding finale. “We want there to be a sense of resolution for the audience and a reward for the audience for being on this whole journey. We don’t want to leave them hanging with something that didn’t get paid off. That being said, not everybody is going to die in the finale, so those people will live on with stories to tell.”

With three MCU films hitting theaters each year becoming the norm, Marvel’s Agent Carter and Marvel’s Inhumans not getting renewed, and the emphasis on Marvel’s series on Netflix, we can’t help but wonder if Agents of SHIELD will be saying goodbye or if Marvel will ensure its longevity to continue its ABC presence.

The 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs this Friday on ABC.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]