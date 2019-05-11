Agents of SHIELD: “Window of Opportunity” Preview Released

Now that Agents of SHIELD has returned after a months-long hiatus, the show rushes forward full steam ahead. As seen in the Season Six premiere, Clark Gregg returns in a mysterious new role, which is featured heavily in the preview for next week’s episode “Window of Opportunity.”

Though not that much information has been revealed about Gregg’s new character, we know his name is Sarge and that he’s a space pirate of sorts — almost akin to the marauders we saw throughout last year. Earlier this year, Gregg teased his new role, calling is “a little disturbing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What [producers] Jed and Mo Whedon and Jeff Bell came up with, with the other writers, fulfilled all those criteria,” said Gregg. “And I’m really excited for people to see what they came up with. It may be a little disturbing, but this is a very different person… There’s a big mystery here. And I think that this person is as surprised as they are, that they seem to recognize his face… I probably wasn’t supposed to say that.”

The synopsis for next week’s episode, “Window of Opportunity,” can be found below.

“While Fitz and Enoch struggle in space, Sarge and his team move forward with their mysterious mission on Earth.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward. Guest starring is Lucas Bryant, Matt O’Leary, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis, Paul Telfer and Sola Bamis.

“Window of Opportunity” was written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.

What’d you think of the season premiere of Agents of SHIELD Season Six? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!