‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 Won’t Arrive Until Summer 2019

Agents of SHIELD fans celebrated the eleventh hour, Season Six renewal by ABC this week. However, the good news always comes with a little bit of bad. It’s going to be a while before anyone sees a new episode of the popular Marvel series.

This morning, ABC revealed that SHIELD‘s sixth season, which is only set for 13 episodes, won’t be airing until the summer of 2019, about a year after this Friday’s season finale. ABC has made clear that the network isn’t looking at next season as the show’s last, but it’s still going to be an entire year before it returns.

While this may be seen as a total letdown, it could also be spun as a really exciting development for Marvel fans.

If Season Six doesn’t arrive until next summer, it will be coming after the events of Avengers 4, which will hit theaters on May 3, 2019. That leaves the door wide open for Agents of SHIELD to connect with with Marvel Cinematic Universe once again.

Many have been theorizing about the connections between the show and the films for since last episode, when a character on the series referenced the scene in the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War when Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian invaded New York City. This has led many to believe that the tragic event at the end of the film, where Thanos causes the half of the universe to fade from existence, could be featured on the show.

Let’s say that Friday’s season finale ends with multiple characters being turned to dust. SHIELD couldn’t come back before Avengers 4 and try to explain its way out of that. It would need to wait until after the movie comes out to show people what happened next.

So, while the year-long wait is definitely disappointing, it seems like Marvel and ABC are playing for the endgame now.

Are you excited for Agents of SHIELD to return for a new season? Are you disappointed that it won’t be back for another year? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comments below!