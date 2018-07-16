‘Agents of SHIELD’: Chloe Bennet Teases Start of Season 6 Production

It looks like it’s nearly time for the Agents of SHIELD to return to duty.

Chloe Bennet, the actor who plays Daisy “Quake” Johnson on Agents of SHIELD, posted a story to Instagram revealing that production on the sixth season of the ABC series, which is still the most underrated entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, begins this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Last Friday before we begin shooting season 6,” Bennet wrote. “Daisy Johnson I’m coming for ya.”

After being on the line for cancellation, ABC announced that it would renew Agents of SHIELD for a sixth season just ahead of the fifth season finale, but that the season would consist of just 13 episodes rather than the usual 22 episodes. However, ABC did not say that this would be the show’s final season, leaving the door open for another renewal.

The new season also will not debut until the summer of 2019, which means that it will release after the fourth Avengers movie and thus avoid having to incorporate the effects of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap into its stories, the show’s writers may still choose to reference the event.

Agents of SHIELD ended at a real turning point for the team in season five. The agents were able to defeat Graviton and prevent the Earth from becoming the dystopian nightmare they saw during their trip to the future, but it cost them the life of Leo Fitz. Not only that, but Coulson also retired to Tahiti (the real Tahiti, not TAHITI) to live out the last days of his life with Agent May. Meanwhile, the rest of the team was headed into space to search for the version of Fitz who was still trapped in suspended animation to be revived in the future that the team had now averted.

Will Fitz return to the team? Will Coulson really die in Tahiti? These questions still need to be answered in the show’s next season.

Chloe Bennet also recently confirmed that she is dating controversial YouTube star Logan Paul, an announcement that garnered a mixed response from her fans.

“Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Bennet offered as an explanation. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

Are you excited for Agents of SHIELD to begin filming its sixth season? Let us know what you think in the comments!