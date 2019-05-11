Agents of SHIELD EPs Say Season 6 Takes Place Before The Snap

Agents of SHIELD roared back with a vengeance earlier tonight, just about a full year after it last aired in May of last year. Despite being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Missing Pieces” had nothing to do with two of the MCU’s largest films of the past year in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And for good reason, because the season of the hit ABC show takes place before the biggest even in Infinity War.

In a new interview with EW, two of the executive producers of the show admit that the latest season of Agents of SHIELD takes place before Thanos (Josh Brolin) removed half of all life from the universe.

“We’re actually pre-Snap,” producer Jeff Bell says.

Co-showrunner Jed Whedon echoed the sentiment, saying it was the safest way to keep the show on track.

“For the multiple reasons, we had to do that,” Whedon admits. “One of the main ones being that we were not positive when season 6 would air. We were pretty sure it was going to be in the summer, but if they moved us up to January and we had tied into in any way, it would’ve destroyed everything. So the safest course of action for all parties involved was for us to stay pre-Snap.”

If you think back to the last few episodes of Agents of SHIELD Season Five, you’ll recall that Thanos was name-dropped as a few characters discussed the Mad Titan’s assault on Earth. In fact, the situation even set up the arc for Graviton (Adrian Pasdar) to morph into the villain we saw in the last few episodes. What makes it trickier is the fact that Season Six features a one-year time jump, which would have taken fans well past “The Snap,” if Thanos had in fact invaded Earth with his armies.

