Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD Included a Shocking Death

Warning: Spoilers Ahead…

Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Leap,” saw many surprises, including the reveal that Izel (Karolina Wydra) has the ability to possess anyone’s body, explaining why Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) shot Sarge (Clark Gregg) in cold blood last week. Izel’s power proved to be pretty terrifying as she made Piper (Briana Venskus) shoot herself in the hand and Mack (Henry Simmons) knock himself unconsciousness. Sadly, her big move in the episode was making Davis (Maximilian Osinski) jump to his death, hence the name of the episode.

I have to say, I’m still pretty shaken up over this one! First of all, there goes my campaign to make Osinski a series regular. Second, I literally said just one week ago, “Oh, they won’t kill Davis. Max is too good of friends with Mo and Jed.” (Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon are the series’ showrunners). I haven’t felt this dumb since I shipped Steve and Robin in Stranger Things 3!

While it’s a bummer that Davis had to die after finally getting some quality air time this season, we have to applaud Agents of SHIELD for continuing to keep us on our toes. It’s certainly impressive that the series can still shock us six years later.

We hate to see Davis go, but he did have some great moments in his final episode. The team got a few more jabs in (they love making fun of Davis, and we love watching it) including the reveal that he stole an alien pen during his space travels. When Izel made Piper shoot herself, Davis screamed “No!” in a way that was so pure, it made one viewer get a little teary (me, it was me). Their relationship hit BROTP level this season and we’re certainly going to miss it.

All of that being said, this is Agents of SHIELD, and while Davis may have been zipped up into a body bag, no one is guaranteed to stay dead forever in the wide world of Marvel. With the new monoliths at play, anything is possible, but for now, we will continue to mourn Davis and Osinski’s delightful presence on the series. The big question: did the mystery of how he got his scar die with him?!

How did you feel about Davis’ death? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.