Agents of SHIELD: Where is Deke?

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD has officially aired, and fans are left with the same question as last week: Where is Deke? Jeff Ward, the actor who plays FitzSimmons’ lovable grandson, was previously announced as the show’s newest series regular, but he was completely missing from both the first and second episodes. We know we’ll be seeing him eventually, but fans of Deke and his hilarious antics are hoping he’ll show up soon, especially since this season only has 11 episodes left.

Not only has Deke been absent from the new season, but the other characters haven’t even mentioned him, which makes us wonder if they know he’s alive. When the fifth season ended, the team altered their timeline and Fitz died, so there was always a question of whether or not Deke would vanish out of existence once they saved the world. While audiences know Deke is alive somewhere (he’s in the trailer), it’s still unclear if the team knows he survived. They didn’t mention him after the timeline was altered in the fifth season finale, so there’s no way to know what he’s up to.

In the last trailer for the new season, there’s a hilarious moment where Deke asks who will protect him, and then wonders if Daisy or Jemma are coming. That means, there’s a chance he’ll show up to the SHIELD base before Dasiy and Jemma return from their journey through space to find the other version of Fitz. Hopefully, Deke will get the chance to reunite with Jemma soon since she cares the most about him (she is his grandmother, after all).

With any luck, we’ll soon discover that Deke is just out there exploring Earth for the first time, drinking Zima, and giving out lemons to some very lucky ladies. Where do you think he is? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.