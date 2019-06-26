Agents of SHIELD Stars Tease a Big Shift in Season 6 Finale

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is currently in full swing, and the series has somehow managed to stay fresh after all these years. In fact, the show’s stars, Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), recently spoke to TV Line about the latest season, and teased a “big shift” in the finale. This season has already taken fans to deep space, mind prisons, and introduced the mysterious new character, Sarge, played by Clark Gregg (audiences still don’t know why Sarge’s DNA is an exact match to Phil Coulson’s, and we cannot wait to find out).

TV Line initially asked Henstridge if the upcoming seventh season, which is currently in production, will feature Iain De Caestecker, who plays Fitz on the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Those who stalk social media can probably speak better than I to his presence on set. But what I am able to tell you is that Season 6’s finale (airing in early August) will point to a significant development,” she replied.

“My favorite part about the finale is the very, very end, because it will be a big shift that sets us up for next season,” Bennet added.

“Stay tuned until that last minute of the finale,” Henstridge teased.

It’s no surprise to learn there’s going to be a big moment at the very end of the season finale, which will air on August 2nd. The show has had some extreme cliffhangers in their finales in the past, for example, when the monolith consumed Jemma at the end of season two.

As for De Caestecker, he was included in the initial season seven cast list, so FitzSimmons stans probably don’t have to worry.

What do you think will happen in this “big shift?” Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.