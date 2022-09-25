Agents of SHIELD Trends As Fans Celebrate Show's 9th Anniversary
Happy Agents of SHIELD Day! On September 24th, 2013, the beloved Marvel series debuted on ABC and saw the resurrection of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) after his untimely death in The Avengers. Today, fans of the series are celebrating the show on its ninth anniversary. This day of Agents of SHIELD remembrance comes only a month after fans were shocked that the show has already been over for two years. While many fans are just grateful the show got to run for seven years, others are holding out hope that some of the characters will pop up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Now that Phase Four of the MCU has introduced the multiverse, anything is possible, which means fans have speculated that Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet could be returning as Daisy Johnson/Quake. However, it's likely she would be a different version of the character from the multiverse considering Ms. Marvel changed Kamala Khan's Inhuman origins. A recent report from CBR claimed that Agents of SHIELD's creative team "gave their blessing" for the MCU to give Quake a new origin. However, AoS showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen shared the article and denied the claim. "Uhh 'our blessing'? First I heard of this..." she wrote on Twitter.
You can check out some of the tweets honoring Agents of SHIELD's anniversary below...
Time Flies
prevnext
The first season of #AgentsofSHIELD premiered 9 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/RYJLYZXD2z— comfort for aos stans (@comfortaos) September 24, 2022
You Love To See It
prevnext
#AgentsofSHIELD is trending! Happy 9 years of AOS!!! pic.twitter.com/cTvHVa1IIO— Comfort for Marvel Television stans (@MarvelTVcomfort) September 24, 2022
My Emotions!
prevnext
“But Coulson knew I was lost, so he offered up his team of misfit toys just to fill that emptiness”.#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/JQS0RnPqgB— Sarah (Taylor’s Version) (@SarahBelles23) September 24, 2022
Now Streaming On Disney+
prevnext
9 anni fa, il primo incontro fra Skye e la squadra S.H.I.E.L.D. di Coulson. L'inizio di una leggenda 🔥— Disney+ IT (@DisneyPlusIT) September 24, 2022
Le 7 stagioni di #AgentsOfShield sono disponibili su #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/LaCGmoo598
Nine Years Of Daisy
prevnext
#AgentsofSHIELD premiered 9 years ago and our @chloebennet was introduced as Skye
Happy 9th Anniversary, Daisy Johnson pic.twitter.com/QOHWzdjy92— Daily Bennet (@dailybennet) September 24, 2022
Nine Years Of May
prevnext
Can’t believe it’s been 9 years since we met #MelindaMay for the first time. One of the best characters on TV. Miss #AgentsofSHIELD so much @MingNa pic.twitter.com/D0K5WNUlkf— Ming-Na Wen University (@MingNaWenU) September 24, 2022
Best Cast
prevnext
Happy 9th anniversary to the show that saved my lockdown and that I’ve been obsessed with ever since 💕#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/G2Y8lfR0gM— amy #1 di stan (@fitzsmonkey_) September 24, 2022
Best Fans
prevnext
Happy ninth birthday #AgentsofSHIELD! to say this little cult TV show changed my life is a MASSIVE understatement, it came out exactly when I needed it, helped me survive a very dark time in my life, and made me a better and stronger person. pic.twitter.com/9ZQlVSqzRJ— ❄Snow❄ (@sciendere) September 24, 2022
I'm Ready For Next Year
prevnext
Nine years of #AgentsOfSHIELD!! What are we doing for the 10th next year, fam?! @clarkgregg, I will definitely be available to moderate an anniversary panel on September 24, 2023. 😏 pic.twitter.com/mvXXB1ypyK— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 24, 2022
Highlights
prevnext
it's been 9 years since aos premiered it's first season <333#AgentsofSHIELDpic.twitter.com/wZBJSP7uGj— no context aos (@aosnocntxt) September 24, 2022
What's Your AoS History?
Happy #AgentsOfSHIELD day!
This amazing show premiered 9 years ago today.
Did you see the premiere on air? If not, when did you watch the first episode? pic.twitter.com/0yLonPtOCZ— Tessa “Tess-Wan FireFox” VB (@FirefoxTessa) September 24, 2022
All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are streaming on Disney+.prev