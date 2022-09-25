Agents of SHIELD Trends As Fans Celebrate Show's 9th Anniversary

Happy Agents of SHIELD Day! On September 24th, 2013, the beloved Marvel series debuted on ABC and saw the resurrection of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) after his untimely death in The Avengers. Today, fans of the series are celebrating the show on its ninth anniversary. This day of Agents of SHIELD remembrance comes only a month after fans were shocked that the show has already been over for two years. While many fans are just grateful the show got to run for seven years, others are holding out hope that some of the characters will pop up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now that Phase Four of the MCU has introduced the multiverse, anything is possible, which means fans have speculated that Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet could be returning as Daisy Johnson/Quake. However, it's likely she would be a different version of the character from the multiverse considering Ms. Marvel changed Kamala Khan's Inhuman origins. A recent report from CBR claimed that Agents of SHIELD's creative team "gave their blessing" for the MCU to give Quake a new origin. However, AoS showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen shared the article and denied the claim. "Uhh 'our blessing'? First I heard of this..." she wrote on Twitter.

You can check out some of the tweets honoring Agents of SHIELD's anniversary below...