Agents of SHIELD Trends As Fans Draw Comparisons to WandaVision's Episode 4
WandaVision's fourth episode dropped on Friday, and it showed the events of the first three episodes from the perspective of SWORD. After Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) gets sucked into Westview, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) team up with SWORD in an attempt to solve the mystery of Monica's disappearance. Seeing things from SWORD's perspective was a lot of fun for many fans. In fact, some folks took to Twitter to request a whole series dedicated to the agents solving mysteries. This led to many fans pointing out that a show like that already exists: Agents of SHIELD.
Agents of SHIELD is now trending thanks to the comparisons between WandaVision's fourth episode and Agents of SHIELD, especially the first season. Many are wondering why folks didn't rally behind Agents of SHIELD's first season and are now pushing for MCU fans to give it another chance.
We've already seen some comparisons in past episodes and cool crossover fan edits, and the latest tweets are only making us wish even more that Disney+ would bring back some of the Agents of SHIELD characters. You can check out some of the Agents of SHIELD tweets below...
If you, like me, can't stop watching ep 4 of #WandaVision BOY OH BOY DO I HAVE A SHOW FOR YOU. It's called Agents of SHIELD and it's on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/qpIjQHDwvB— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 31, 2021
This would be very cool but as an Agents of SHIELD fan it's definitely funny to see the audience who abandoned the show in s1 wanting a D+ spinoff...structured like s1. Maybe ppl don't see the irony lol https://t.co/0v626k7rxX— Ana • WandaVision spoilers (@asgd1998) January 31, 2021
I'm not sure why but the latest episode of #WandaVision reminded me of AoS S1 Ep8 :). #Marvel #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/QLW9VF3jkO— Kyle Livingston (@KyleLivings92) January 31, 2021
So Agents Of Shield first season? So many people ditched the show when it did this but when the show became more serialised it became one of the best shows on network tv #AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/Pj0HwWCHsM— Jon (@jrlpet92) January 31, 2021
Lot of people really loving the Woo & Darcy stuff from the last WanadaVision. They are saying they would watch a whole show that just was Agents solving quirky mysteries.
Fun fact they made that show it was called Agents of Shield and you all complained for 7 seasons about it. pic.twitter.com/TZAxfaPLjK— Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) January 30, 2021
Some people: #WandaVision episode 4 was SO GOOD! I wish we had more marvel tv like that!
Same people: lol agents of shield sucks
It's 2021 can people stop shitting on #AgentsofSHIELD because it's cool (while propping up other things just like it)— Liv (@stevenrogered) January 31, 2021
Its so funny to see ppl act like that episode of #WandaVision that they loved so much, wasn't giving Agents of Shield vibes lol. That was Agents of Shield basically, but I thought yall didn't like Agents of Shield...— Uncanny Kev (@WeaponXKP21) January 31, 2021
People are really saying they’d watch a show about the sword agents and them solving weird cases within the marvel universe when Agents of Shield is right there.
You liked episode 4 of wandavision? Awesome, then you will love Agents of Shield, WATCH IT!!— reebkat (@reebkat) January 31, 2021
I have no idea why agents of shield is trending but I support it. here’s to an amazing show with well written storylines, incredible characters and their complex relationships, and an ending that’s been incredibly satisfying. pic.twitter.com/vGyh6jHUm4— love, sarah (@KeptinOnZeBridg) January 31, 2021
they so they— katherine 🖇️ agent carter s2 (@daisyscardigan) January 29, 2021
