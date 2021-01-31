Agents of SHIELD Trends As Fans Draw Comparisons to WandaVision's Episode 4

WandaVision's fourth episode dropped on Friday, and it showed the events of the first three episodes from the perspective of SWORD. After Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) gets sucked into Westview, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) team up with SWORD in an attempt to solve the mystery of Monica's disappearance. Seeing things from SWORD's perspective was a lot of fun for many fans. In fact, some folks took to Twitter to request a whole series dedicated to the agents solving mysteries. This led to many fans pointing out that a show like that already exists: Agents of SHIELD.

Agents of SHIELD is now trending thanks to the comparisons between WandaVision's fourth episode and Agents of SHIELD, especially the first season. Many are wondering why folks didn't rally behind Agents of SHIELD's first season and are now pushing for MCU fans to give it another chance.

We've already seen some comparisons in past episodes and cool crossover fan edits, and the latest tweets are only making us wish even more that Disney+ would bring back some of the Agents of SHIELD characters. You can check out some of the Agents of SHIELD tweets below...