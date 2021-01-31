WandaVision Fan Creates Epic Agents of SHIELD Crossover

✖

The fourth episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ this week and it shows the series from a whole new perspective. After Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) gets sucked into Westview, SWORD gathers a team to try and uncover what is happening. Thor's Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) is now an astrophysicist and she figures out that the events in the New Jersey town are unfolding like a classic sitcom. She watches moments from the first three WandaVision episodes alongside Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and one fan realized the scene had the potential to perfectly match up with Agents of SHIELD. The OG Marvel series' seventh and final season featured the agents traveling through time, which means they also had a black and white episode. This left room for the perfect fan edit!

"WANDAVISION SPOILERS! Woo, it’s clearly a noir, not a sitcom... anyway couldn't resist a crossover #WandaVison #AgentsofSHIELD," @CrazyGirlVids shared. You can check out the awesome video, including a 1970s follow-up, in the tweets below. You can also find more cool Agents of SHIELD edits on Instagram here.

WANDAVISION SPOILERS! Woo, it’s clearly a noir not a sitcom... anyway couldn’t resist a crossover #WandaVison #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/x7nIG3SWxX — Sarie (@CrazyGirlVids) January 29, 2021

*Wandavision 1x04 Spoilers* Darcy is still watching the #AgentsofSHIELD's escapades through time! Now hanging out in the 70s... #WandaVision https://t.co/m1LOX7OWbw pic.twitter.com/DcCU8JFWgn — Sarie (@CrazyGirlVids) January 30, 2021

During WandaVision's third episode, Agents of SHIELD fans noticed a big connection during the commercial for a soap called "Hydra Soak," which felt like a direct reference to the Framework. While in the Framework, most of the SHIELD agents were working for Hydra, but Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) was living his life as a history teacher. Teacher-Coulson was convinced that Hydra had been controlling people's minds using blue soap. Fans are hoping the connection is more than a coincidence. WandaVision's creator/head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently dodged an Agents of SHIELD question while talking to ET, which has us even more hopeful for a crossover.

"Fans connected the most recent commercial for Hydra Soak to an episode of Agents of SHIELD, which would be one of the few times the MCU has connected back to those Marvel shows. Was that an intentional connection? Are they sniffing in the right spots there?," ET asked. "This is where I'm going to talk about something entirely different. What can we talk about? [Laughs] It rained yesterday," Schaeffer replied.

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix.