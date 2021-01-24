Disney+ Needs to Bring Back Some Agents of SHIELD Characters

Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) (Photo: ABC) Out of all the Agents of SHIELD characters, bringing back Daisy Johnson AKA Quake makes the most sense. Not only is this awesome Inhuman a huge part of the comics, but we last saw her leading a team in space (Speaking of, let's get Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) and Kora (Dianne Doan) back, too!). While Agents of SHIELD couldn't use the title of SWORD (we're still laughing at "Astro Ambassadors"), it's very clear that Daisy, her man, and her sister are out in space doing SWORDly duties. We already know SWORD is coming into play in WandaVision, and we also know that a Secret Invasion series is coming to Disney+ starring Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos). Nick Fury is in space. Daisy is in space. Let them meet up! prevnext

Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) (Photo: ABC) In the Agents of SHIELD finale, we learn that Mack has kept his job as the director of SHIELD. We know SHIELD is coming back into play in Hawkeye, and it'd be pretty darn cool if Mack got to officially keep his title in the MCU. We still don't know what Nick Fury is doing out in space, but we have a feeling his current focus is on SWORD, especially since Talos and Soren (Sharon Blynn) are still posing as Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) on Earth. Also, Mack has his very own helicarrier! Let the man use it! prevnext

Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) (Photo: ABC) Speaking of SHIELD and Hawkeye, Wen has already made it clear that she'd love to appear on the Disney+ series. Agent Melinda May is one of the most badass people to ever don the SHIELD logo and we last saw her teaching at Coulson Academy. It would be awesome to see more of the Academy in general ("Seeds" is an underrated Season One episode that shows a closer look at the agents-in-training. I've always wanted to see more of the young talent). Wen may be busy playing Fennec Shand in the world of Star Wars, but they could AT LEAST spare us a cameo. There's no way May and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) haven't crossed paths before. He could use her! prevnext

Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez (Natalia Córdova-Buckley) (Photo: ABC) Speaking of extremely talented Inhumans who are also comics characters, we last saw Yo-Yo still working for SHIELD in the field with Agent Piper (Briana Venskus) and LMD Agent Davis (Maximilian Osinski). Like Mack and May, Hawkeye makes the most sense with the SHIELD connection, but Secret Invasion could also be a great place to feature Elena's special skills. Heck, put her in She-Hulk or Ms. Marvel... There's no reason Yo-Yo couldn't join in on the fight in any Disney+ show. prevnext

Bobbi "Mockingbird" Morse (Adrianne Palicki) (Photo: ABC) We all know Palicki and Nick Blood (Lance Hunter) got a raw deal when they left Agents of SHIELD for their own spin-off, Marvel's Most Wanted. The show never made it to air, and Palicki was never seen as Bobbi again (however, we did get one last delightful episode featuring Blood as Hunter). Mockingbird is another Marvel Comics staple, and fans have made it clear they want to see more of her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I've said it before and I'll say it again... Secret Invasion is RIGHT THERE! prevnext

Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward) (Photo: ABC) I am 100% willing to admit that this choice is completely biased due to my unabashed love for Deke Shaw. Does this request actually make sense? Debatable! We last saw Deke in the 1980s in an alternate reality as both a rock god and the head of SHIELD (honestly, that's a whole show I'd watch on its own). Deke had a perfect ending, but I'm greedy and I want more! It's pretty obvious the MCU is about to get serious with the multiverse with movies like Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not to mention the fact that Loki is following the version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) who escaped in Avengers: Endgame, creating yet another new reality. I would give anything to see Loki swing by a Deke Squad concert through his interdimensional travels. prevnext