Did ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Trailer Spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame?’

Earlier today, the crew at Marvel Television surprised the entire Agents of SHIELD fandom by dropping a teaser trailer for season six upwards of six months ahead of its release. It included our first look at SHIELD under its news leader Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) and the return of Daisy “Quake” Johnson (Chloe Bennet).

There are a couple of shots in the trailer that instantly had fans talking online. In fact, they could end up revealing some of the events that take place in Avengers: Endgame. The first shot in question is about halfway through the trailer when a souped-up semi-tractor can be seen plowing through two black SUVs complete with SHIELD insignia.

It might not seem like that big of a deal at first glance, but Agents of SHIELD fans would recall that Coulson’s team has largely been operating in the dark since the fall of SHIELD in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This means the team hasn’t driven the highly recognizable SUVs out in public — you know, because of the Hydra infiltration and all.

Technically SHIELD has once more been a public entity since season four of the show, but its reputation has been shaky at best. With at least one pair of SUVs trying to stop this run-away semi, it would appear that the spy organization is — at the very least — trusted by the public to enforce the law, which leads us to Endgame. Depending on where Agents of SHIELD Season Six picks up at, chances are it’ll play heavily off the events of Avengers: Endgame, especially since the closing moments of season five were set immediately prior to “The Snap” in Infinity War.

With Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) set to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home — combined with the fact the black and white SUVs make a return in AoS Season Six, it’s probably safe to assume SHIELD will get at least some sort of nod in Endgame.

The other shot that has fans scratching their heads is the closing scene with the reintroduction of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). Up until the final shot, the entire trailer was about how Coulson passed away. Then, out of nowhere, Coulson reappears seemingly having no recollection of the organization he was a part of.

While the show will obviously explain how Coulson’s alive in July — that’s not stopping fans from speculating their hearts out. From suggestions of Coulson being a Skrull — an alien race we’ll be introduced to in Captain Marvel — to a Coulson from a different dimension, theories are running rampant.

It should be noted that earlier in the month, we ran a piece on how Avengers: Endgame could be taking some plot points from “The Gatherer’s Saga” Avengers story arc. In short, the arc follows Avengers as they have to fight their respective counterparts from other dimensions as only one version is allowed to live in the one reality. Should Endgame end up dealing with inter-dimensional travel, the Coulson we see in the trailer could be the Phil Coulson from a different reality.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26th while the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is set for release this coming summer.