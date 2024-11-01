Alien Turns a Beach Resort Into a Bloodbath in First Look at Marvel Series (Exclusive)

A luxurious resort is turned bloody when a Xenomorph comes for a visit. Alien: Paradiso is an upcoming comic book series from Marvel that adds a new wrinkle to the beloved horror franchise. We’ve seen Alien bring the terrors to the deepest parts of space, but what happens when vacationers looking for some sunny beaches become prey to the Xenomorph? That’s the question being answered by Alien: Paradiso by writer Steve Foxe and artists Edgar Salazar and Peter Nguyen. But a Xenomorph isn’t the only unsavory character in Alien: Paradiso, as fans will soon discover. The first issue debuts in December and we’ve got an exclusive look inside its pages.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Alien: Paradiso by Steve Foxe, Edgar Salazar, and Peter Nguyen. The blood flows quickly as a man runs alongside a pool that’s filling up with the blood of a deceased woman. The man makes it to the beach shores with a knife in his hand, but he’s quickly taken out by a Xenomorph on the next page in a bloody display.

Next, we see a group dropping onto Paradiso from outer space, though they might not be your regular vacationers. A description of Alien: Paradiso mentions that Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves are sent there to bust a smuggling ring. It’s unclear of these are the marshals arriving on Paradiso, or if they’re the smugglers.

The final page introduces something Alien fans have never seen in the franchise’s history: a point-of-view straight from a Xenomorph. These POV pages are illustrated by Peter Nguyen and will appear in each issue, allowing readers to see through the eyes of a Xenomorph as it hunts its targets.

“With Romulus taking the franchise back to its roots in many respects, I wanted to make sure we were offering readers a story they couldn’t find anywhere else,” Foxe said. “Setting our tale on the sun-kissed shores of a high-end beach resort populated by underhanded criminals, undercover marshals, and underpaid employees immediately spun us in a new direction.

“But as someone who considers Alien perhaps the most perfect film of all time, I hewed very close to the fundamentals of what I found so horrifying in the first place: a small group of people out of their depth, stalked by an unknowable threat in a contained location,” Foxe added. “Edgar, Peter, and I are working to bring you the Alien you know, love, and fear, but in a way you’ve never seen before. Pull up a beach chair and watch out for the acid splash.”

The exclusive first look at Alien: Paradiso #1 is below. The issue goes on sale December 11th.

