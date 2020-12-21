Every Marvel Phase 4 Movie and Show 2021 Through 2023

Marvel’s slate for 2021 to 2023 has been updated and it is absolutely packed with exciting titles after the Disney Investor Day seemingly laid it all out, once and for all. In the article below (or video above), we are about to run through the full upcoming Marvel slate in the order which I best think it will be released as there is an absolute abundance of content things coming in the form of movies and Disney+ series between now and the end of 2023, so let’s jump in. The next Phase and Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see more interconnected stories than before. This includes a new level of intersection as the movies (and stories set up in the 23 Marvel Studios films released to date) and television shows will cross over regularly. The Marvel shows headed to Disney+ will feature the same cast from the movies set in the world of the Avengers characters, as well as introducing brand new faces and heroes to it. Each of the new titles and release dates (or windows) are listed below and in the video above.

WandaVision - January 15, 2021 (Photo: Instagram / @aniketjatav) First up is WandaVision. Debuting on January 15, 2021, WandaVision is the first Phase 4 title and first Disney+ series from Marvel. It is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will not only explore Wanda’s full untapped power potential but also do something to explain to us how the Vision survived dying twice at the end of Avengers: Endgame. prevnext

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - March 19, 2021 (Photo: Marvel Studios) On March 19, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starts airing its 6-episode run on Disney+. This one sees The Falcon pick up the Captain America shield and mantle, joining forces with his frenemy Bucky Barnes and they are pitted against Baron Zemo, the villain of Captain America: Civil War. prevnext

Morbius - March 19, 2021 On the same day as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Season 1 premiere, Sony releases Morbius in theaters, a vampire-thrill ride starring Jared Leto with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. No word on whether or not this is part of the main MCU universe yet, so we’re gonna have to watch it! prevnext

Black Widow - May, 2021 On May 7, Marvel goes back to the movies with Black Widow. This one is set before Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, obviously, and right after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Introducing Yelena Belova and the Red Guardians, we might finally learn why the heck Natasha and Hawkeye used to always talk about Budapest. prevnext

Loki - Summer 2021 (Photo: Marvel) Loki will follow Black Widow’s release, hitting Disney+ as a series which follows the God of Mischief after he escaped capture in Avengers: Endgame, setting up a whole new timeline and version of the character which was never killed by Thanos and exploring the Marvel multiverse in ways we probably can’t quite wrap our heads around yet. prevnext

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - June 25, 2021 (Photo: Sony Pictures) On June 25, Sony releases Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and this seems like it’s a separate universe’s canon as Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock opposite Woody Harrelson’s Kletus Kassady but with Spider-Man 3 seemingly tying every universe together with all of the rumors surrounding it, there’s a chance this Venom pops into the Avengers world. prevnext

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - July 7, 2021 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Then, it’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu plays the titular hero with Tony Leung coming in as Wenwu, a character Feige previously promised to be the real Mandarin after Iron Man 3 merely scratched the surface on such a story and.. Actually.. Gave us a fake Mandarin. prevnext

What If...? - Fall 2021 (Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney+) Then, it’s What If…? The animated series which is going to bring some of the best known Marvel cast members to lend their voices to their characters in stories which imagine a Marvel universe where events and roles change, like T’Challa becoming Star-Lord or Marvel zombies becoming a thing. prevnext

Eternals - November 5, 2021 (Photo: Marvel Studios) On November 5, 2021, Eternals arrives with a stacked cast of actors and characters. This one is going to span millenia, telling the history of the MCU from an immortal perspective, and might feature some characters or story moments which we’re already familiar with. prevnext

Ms. Marvel - Late 2021 (Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney+) In late 2021, we will get Ms. Marvel, introducing Kamala Khan to the MCU for the first time -- finally. This series is directed and produced by Bad Boys for Life directors Bilall Fallah and Adil el Arbi. prevnext

Hawkeye - Winter 2021 (Photo: Marvel Studios) Hawkeye will see Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton essentially pass the bow and arrow on to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, based heavily on the popular Hawkeye comics from Matt Fraction. It is expected to premiere late in 2021. prevnext

Spider-Man 3 - December 17, 2021 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) On December 17, the last title of the year, Sony and Marvel Studios are dropping Spider-Man 3, which his going to be a wild multiverse story wit Tom Holland’s Peter Parker expected to collide with Tobey Maguire’s version of thee character, as well as Andreew Garfield’s version of the character, with familiar villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock also making their way back into the movies -- and this one leads straight into the Doctor Strange sequel. That is all just 2021! Now, let’s get on to 2022! prevnext

She-Hulk - Early 2022 (Photo: Marvel Studios) She-Hulk will be a series starring Tatiana Maslaney as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in New York and it’s also going to have Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, plus Tim Roth’s Abomination -- which is a tie back to 2008’s Incredible Hulk movie. prevnext

Moon Knight - Early 2022 (Photo: MARVEL) Moon Knight will follow Marc Spector and all of his different personalities from director Mohamed Diab and will use Egyptian iconography as its own characters. If reports are to be believed, Oscar Isaac will be playing the title role. prevnext

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022 (Photo: Disney Marvel) On March 25, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives, tying everything from WandaVision and Spider-Man 3 together under the direction of original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi. This will be the largest gap between sequels for any Marvel title, with 5 years having passed between Strange 1 and 2. prevnext

Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022 (Photo: Marvel Studios) On May 6, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters and it’s going to feature several of thee characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, along with Thor himself, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster who will become Thor in this one. The Dark Knight star Christian Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher, a character who saw some of his comic stories go to Hela in Ragnarok so we might be getting something very unexpected there. prevnext

Black Panther II - July 8, 2022 (Photo: Disney) On July 8, 2022, we’re getting Black Panther II, which won’t recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa following the actor’s passing and will follow the other characters living within the Wakandan world. It’s a safe bet Shuri takes on the mantle of Black Panther and while it’s only a rumor, many suspect Namor could be the villain here. prevnext

Blade - October 7, 2022? (Photo: Marvel Studios) According to the Investor Day programming guide, Blade will be released between Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2. Marvel Studios has a flag planted on October 7, 2022 for an untitled movie which, if the programming guide is to bee believed, would be where Mahershala Ali's movie brings the Daywalker to life. prevnext

Captain Marvel 2 - November 11, 2022 (Photo: Disney) Captain Marvel 2 arrives on November 11, 2022, set in the MCU’s present day, long after the events of the first Captain Marvel. Brie Larson is back as Carol, Iman Vellani’s Kamala joins the party, and Teyonah Parris plays the aged up Monica Rambeau character who debuted in the first Captain Marvel but will have grown up already and played a role in WandaVision. prevnext

Armor Wars - 2022 (Photo: Marvel Studios) Further out, Armor Wars will star Don Cheadle’s War Machine and roughly adapt a comic story of the same name, possibly bringing Justin Hammer back to the MCU for the first time since Iron Man 2 and filling the Tony Stark role with Rodie. prevnext

Ironheart - 2022 (Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images) Ironheart will bring Riri Williams into the MCU, a young genius who takes on an Iron Man role of her own. Whether or not Robert Downey Jr. will play an AI version of Tony Stark like we got in the comics, that’s TBD. Dominique Thorne will play the titular hero! prevnext

Secret Invasion - 2022 (Photo: Marvel Studios) There’s also Secret Invasion series coming with Nick Fury and Talos -- this is one of the biggest crossover events in comics and could be the first big Avengers-level ensemble event to take Disney+ series form, but it will also tie directly into movies, so it’s possible this is more of a setting-the-stage type of story, rather than the massive stage itself. prevnext

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Holiday 2022 (Photo: Marvel Studios) Guardians of the Galaxy will have a Holiday Special written and directed by James Gunn, arriving in the holidays 2022, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in 2023. Three’s also an I Am Groot will be a series of short films starring Baby Groot and other new Marvel characters. prevnext