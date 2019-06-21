Alternate Captain Marvel Look Revealed In New Marvel Concept Art

We’ve seen several costume variations for Captain Marvel courtesy of Marvel Studios director of visual development Andy Park, and the talented artist isn’t done revealing alternate suits. Park revealed a previous version of the suit with Carol’s brown bomber jacket in a previous post, but now he’s revealed what the full suit looks like without the jacket. While it’s certainly a little different, gotta say this is one of the best-looking alternates he’s revealed yet.

The suit features largely the same shoulder and chest design from the final version, though the sleeves are shorter and cut off right around past the elbow. The gloves are also a bit longer, so while there’s not much of her actual arm showing, it’s enough to give this a more free-flowing and casual look than the final suit.

We also see her red sash in full effect, and there are less red and gold accents throughout the suit, going with more blue with some sleek black lines.

You can check out the costume in the image above and Park’s caption is included below.

“Here’s the same costume as the last post minus her jacket. Was going for a more simple look on the costume. But I think her final costume I designed made more sense for that film being that she was a soldier. So her having a bit more of that armored look makes sense to me.”

You can check out some of the deleted scenes on the home video release below.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital, Movies Anywhere, and Blu-ray now.