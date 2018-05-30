‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #800 Sells Out, Sent Back to Press

Spider-Man fans can’t get enough of today’s momentous Amazing Spider-Man #800. Marvel Comics has officially announced that the issue has sold out and is heading back to print with a new cover by Humberto Ramos.

The issue is the beginning of the end of Dan Slott‘s decade-long run writing the flagship Spider-Man title. The issue sees Slot reteaming with several of the key artists from his run, including Nick Bradshaw, Edgard Delgado, Humberto Ramos, Victor Olazaba, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Java Tartaglia, Stuart Immonen, Wade von Grawbadger, Marte Gracia, Marcos Martin, Muntsa Vicente, Mike Henderson, JP Mayer, and Jordie Bellaire to tell the story of Spider-Man’s epic final showdown with the Red Goblin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m so glad that people are digging the issue!” Slott tells ComicBook.com. “All the art teams– Stuart, Wade, and Marte, Humberto, Victor, and Edgar, Giuseppe, Cam, and Java, Nick, Marcos and Muntsa, Mike, JP, and Jordie– everyone brought their ‘A’ game. At four times the size of a standard comic, our letterer Joe [Caramagna], was godlike. And [editors] Nick [Lowe], Devin [Lewis] and Kathleen [Wisneski] in the Spidey Office killed themselves getting this out! This is one of those cases where we all bled for this, and it’s great to see people are responding to it. Thank you to everyone who picked this one up!”

You can check out the new Ramos cover below:

Amazing Spider-Man #800 already came with more than a dozen variant covers and we’ve ranked them all here. The issue featured the death of a major Spider-Man character. You can read our full review of the issue here.

What did you think of Amazing Spider-Man #800? What do you think of the second printing cover from Ramos? Let us know in the comments!

Amazing Spider-Man #800 is on sale now.

Amazing Spider-Man #800

(W) Dan Slott (A) Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Jim Cheung (CA) Humberto Ramos

• Dan Slott and Stuart Immonen are joined by many of the artists who made the last 10 years of Spider-Man so Amazing!

• The biggest Peter Parker/Norman Osborn story of all time unfolds over one 80-page story, a scope unmatched in comics!

• Who lives?! Who dies?! And what scars will Spider-Man bear from here on out?!

Rated T

SRP: $9.99