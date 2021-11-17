Andrew Garfield Reveals Who His Favorite Spider-Man Is

While Marvel fans continue to ignore Andrew Garfield’s insistence that he’s not in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor has only had to comment on the matter because he’s been promoting the movies he’s actually in this year, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Netflix’s tick, tick…Boom! In a new interview for the later Garfield was posed a different question about Spider-Man this time around, asked who is his favorite Spider-Man to watch on the big screen. Considering he’s one of only three live-action Spider-Men to swing around in movies, he’s only got so many to pick from, and like any good Marvel fan he decided, all of them.

“The great thing about having played that part is you’re one in a long line and you get to be a part of this very secret, small club,” Garfield told ET Canada. “Obviously for me Tobey Maguire was my original, like fell in love with that film version of that character. For me it was the comic books and the cartoon when I was a kid but then you have Tobey who is just this defining figure in my life. So then when I got to have the chance to play him it was a childhood dream coming true, but then now you have Tom (Holland), who I just think is the most remarkable actor and he’s infused the character with so much heart and sould and humor and charm and sweetness and goodness. It’s like a goodness that radiates from him, that is Peter Parker. This undeniable goodness that he inherits form his aunt and his uncle.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “And it’s just a gorgeous thing to witness what he has done and what Jon Watts has done and what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this character because I feel like they really lead with soul and I really feel like, as a fan, I’m just so thankful that you guys have created this version of the character which I can just be a fan of now. That’s a very diplomatic way of saying everyone, I love everyone whose ever done it.”

Garfield has denied time and time again about potentially reprising his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production, noting that he just wants Marvel fans to have their expectations in check. Despite his insistence, the most recent trailer for the film saw two of the villains he played in his feature films returning, further fueling the speculation rumors.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on December 17.