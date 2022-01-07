Andrew Garfield Says His Spider-Man Suit Made Tom Holland Jealous for One Hilarious Reason

When the three live-action Spider-Men assembled in Spider-Man: No Way Home it was a big moment for Marvel fans around the world, but it was a big deal for the three men wearing their Spider-Man suits on the set too. To keep the continutiy between the various Spider-Man franchises together, returning actors Tobey Maguireand Andrew Garfield wore the same suits they’d put on in their own respective films, leading to some on-set jealousy. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, The Amazing Spider-Man himself revealed something about his costume that made Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man, Tom Holland, a little bit jealous.

“I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!’ There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands.”

He continued, “We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including ‘Spider-Verse.’ It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound…There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

Since Garfield made his return in No Way Home fans have been clamoring for more of him in the role, with rumors of another appearance by the actor already circulating. Those eager for more of Garfield’s “Peter 3” should rest easy knowing that the actor is open for more if the opportunity came along.

“Yes, definitely open to something if it felt right,” Garfield added. “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters around the world.