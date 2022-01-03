Spider-Man: Here’s Why Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Suits Looked Different in No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still dominating the global box office, as fans can’t get enough of the closest thing to a live-action Spider-Verse movie they’ll ever get. Thanks to the arrival of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans got to see three different versions of Peter Parker on the silver screen at the same time. In fact, that’s a larger part of why the suits of those two were slightly altered from their previous versions in the Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man franchises, respectively.

In an interview with Before and Afters, No Way Home VFX boss Kelly Port suggested the suits were partially altered to help tell the three Spider-Men apart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, we did. And in fact, the suits are different,” Port said. “In the end battle, there’s a lot of passing and things like that. Editorially, we did everything we could to just make sure that it was as clear as possible, whether through handovers, meaning you saw more than one Spidey in a frame handing something off and tossing something to somebody else, so that you know who’s who for the most part, in addition to what the different suits look like.”

The visual effects designer added there were both practical suits and digi-doubles created for all three of the heroes—Maguire, Garfield, and Tom Holland.

“Well, we based our digital suits on what our costume department made. And I think for the most part, they based them on the original suits. However, there could be a little bit of variation in them,” Port added. “The fact that Tobey and Andrew came from a slightly later timeline, they’re older, so time has passed, and they’ve lived their lives and probably have changed their suits or augmented them a little bit.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage