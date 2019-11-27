Ant-Man 3 Reportedly Filming in the UK

Marvel Studios has been filming more and more of their properties abroad and it appears that will be par for the course when it comes to Ant-Man 3. According to ace scooper Charles Murphy, Ant-Man 3 will set up a home base at Pinewood Studios UK before filming at several locations abroad. Black Widow followed a similar path while The Eternals is currently filming in the Canary Islands. When production on Shang-Chi begins after the first of the year, a good chunk of principal photography will take place in Australia — the same goes for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ant-Man 3 is a movie that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, although franchise star Michael Douglas has said he’s been told the movie is in development. When we spoke with Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed on the press tour for Ant-Man and the Wasp, the director revealed he’d love to dive further into the Quantum Realm and the mysteriousness behind.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

