Ant-Man and The Wasp Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Ant-Man and The Wasp turns 4 today and fans are celebrating online. Scott Lang has become a staple of the MCU. The Ant-Man movies might not be the massive team-ups, but basically everyone likes seeing Paul Rudd on the screen. His second solo film in the MCU saw him team with Evangeline Lily as Hope Van Dyne again. But, the stakes were clearly raised. As Avengers: Infinity War raged on, there was a lot of conversation about how the heroes would get out of that scrape. Lo and behold, Ant-Man actually proved to be vital in reassembling the Avengers to strike the fateful blow against Thanos and restore the world's population. Now, people are looking toward whatever Quantumania brings to the table.
Here's how Marvel describes Ant-Man and The Wasp: "Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy."
Happy 4th ANT-iversary to Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp, released on this day in 2018! pic.twitter.com/jyxH38HpVV— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 6, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp was released in theaters 4 years ago on July 6,2018 pic.twitter.com/Lm3rFf4KZD— David A Fuller (@RealDavidFuller) July 6, 2022
4 years ago today, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was released in theaters 🐜
The sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is expected to release on February 17, 2023pic.twitter.com/gD2vWMzN7K— Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) July 6, 2022
4 years of ant-man and the wasp… but not for me 😭 still haven’t forgiven marvel for the delay and i don’t think i ever will— cam | star wars lockdown (@camandfilm) July 6, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp is such an underrated Marvel movie— Aj (@AjCanas) July 6, 2022
I just realized that to the MCU films I always rewatch is Doctor Strange 2 & Ant-Man and the Wasp. Anytime I feel like watching a MCU film, I often choose one of those 2— 🍰 YinYang/Chompenator9049 🍰 (5 days🎂🧁) (@Stock_Junction) July 6, 2022
EVERYBODY SHUT UP ANT-MAN AND THE WASP IN TIMEHOP TODAY pic.twitter.com/wlQtonBXui— mariachi zippy🎺🦑 (@doodahlanding) July 6, 2022
Happy 4th anniversary Ant-Man and The Wasp! ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/h6qTjjgBed— Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) July 6, 2022
❤️#AntMan https://t.co/HoEiBDldw5— Eduardo Molina (@edmolina70) July 6, 2022