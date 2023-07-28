Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Date Moves Up

✖

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wrapped filming at the end of last year, but it wasn't expected to hit theatres until next July. However, Disney just announced that the Marvel threequel will be coming to theatres a little sooner than expected. The movie's July 28, 2023 release date has been moved to February 17, 2023. The February date previously belonged to the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which is now taking over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's July spot.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also feature the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and include the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It was also revealed that Bill Murray will be in the film, and the actor has hinted that he's playing a villain. Kathryn Newton will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role.

"We finished filming at the end of November, and I think, hands down, it was the hardest one we've made. It was the most difficult. It was the only one we've made during the Covid lockdowns," Lilly told The Digital Fix earlier this year. "That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can't see faces."

She added, "Film sets are already impersonal enough, there is so much that goes on and so much that has to get done in a short amount of time, and the intensity level is really, really high. So it was a very trying experience doing the film with Covid measures ... But I actually think... what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet."

Director Peyton Reed previously spoke to Comicbook.com and teased more to come for the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank and Janet.

"There's definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," he recalled. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.