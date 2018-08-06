‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Home Release Retailer Exclusives Revealed

Marvel Studios blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp will reach store shelves with retailer exclusive editions offered by both Best Buy and Target.

In keeping with past Marvel Studios releases — including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War — Best Buy will offer an exclusive 4K Ultra HD steelbook.

Boasting art exclusive to the steelbook, its exterior cover highlights newly-minted superhero Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) living up to her name as she shrinks into the bug-sized superhero Wasp. Interior art features Wasp alongside partner Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

The set includes a 4K Ultra HD disc, a Blu-ray disc and a Digital HD code, and is now available for pre-order at Best Buy for $34.99.

Target will offer its own exclusive artwork — one of the theatrical posters featuring Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Luis (Michael Pena), and franchise newcomers Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Dr. Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), and Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) — in a special edition that comes packaged with a 40-page gallery book. Target released similar editions for Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Infinity War.

That set, also including a 4K Ultra HD disc, a Blu-ray disc, and a Digital HD code, is now available to pre-order at Target for $32.99.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has yet to announce an official release date, but The Digital Bits has declared a tentative October 16 disc debut, citing industry and retail sources. As is typical for major releases, Ant-Man and the Wasp would be available to own on digital download two weeks earlier on Tuesday, October 2.

Disney next releases Avengers: Infinity War to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 14. The studio will simultaneously premiere both 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron on the premium 4K UHD format for the first time. Best Buy will offer an exclusive pair of matching steelbooks.

All three Avengers movies and Ant-Man and the Wasp will expand Marvel Studios’ presence on the premium format, which boasts better picture and sound quality as well as High Dynamic Range, giving the picture brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was Disney’s first-ever 4K release, giving way to Ragnarok and Black Panther. The home media branches for Sony and Universal have similarly debuted two other MCU installments — Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Incredible Hulk, respectively — on the growing format.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is anticipated to reach store shelves October 16.

