New ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’ Concept Art Released

Fans familiar with the history of Marvel Comics knew from the moment we met Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man that it would be only a matter of time before she embraced her own heroic alter ego as The Wasp, with Marvel Studios only teasing the transformation at the end of that film. Hope, played by Evangeline Lilly, takes center stage alongside Ant-Man in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp, delivering audiences the first female superhero to be included in the title of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Check out some new concept art of The Wasp kicking butt released by Empire Magazine below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was important to me, in this movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp, that she’s not a supporting character,” director Peyton Reed told Empire. “She’s a lead character. She’s become a fully-formed hero.”

The events of Ant-Man depicted Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, as a reluctant hero who often bumbled his way into trouble. It was Hope who helped Lang hone his abilities to truly embrace his heroic nature, all while she was relegated to the sidelines in some of the film’s most exciting action scenes.

Not only does The Wasp get her own high-tech suit, but her father Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, included some upgrades to his daughter’s suit that he didn’t make available to Lang.

Despite the romantic tension between Hope and Scott in the first film, Reed points out that the film won’t play into expected tropes.

“It’s not a romantic comedy,” Reed share with Empire. “The idea might enter Hope’s brain: does she need Scott Lang in her life?”

He added, “She really was, along with Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four, one of the first female Marvel heroes. I feel a certain responsibility with The Wasp.”

If the inclusion in the title alone wasn’t a big enough indicator that The Wasp was a major player in the new film, Reed described his thoughts on Wasp and how she’s inseparable from Ant-Man.

“It’s something we’re excited about. For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like,” Reed divulged to Modern Myth Media. “To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

You can see Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters on July 6th.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios releases include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Wasp make her debut? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Empire]