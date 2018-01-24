New ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Promo Art Shows More Colorful Costume For Wasp

Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are wildly popular and perform exceptionally well at the box office, but many some fans tend to criticize the dull coloring and muted saturation in the films.

And now that fans are starting to get a glimpse of The Wasp’s costume in Ant-Man and the Wasp, that criticism continues to be applied. But a new photo adds more color to the insectoid shrinking suit. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

BRAND NEW official ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Promo Art. pic.twitter.com/rYRpGq5OOw — Marvel Newz (@MarvelNewz) January 23, 2018

The new look at Hope van Dyne’s (Evangeline Lilly) superhero costume comes from some promotional artwork for the film. It’s not clear if these are t-shirts or toy packages or some other form of merchandising, if at all.

It should be noted that a lot of movie-licesensed superhero promo art tends to brighten the colors of the character’s costumes, so even though The Wasp‘s suit has a brighter gold sheen to it, it might not look that way on the screen.

Then again, it could be an indication that director Peyton Reed and Marvel Studios intend to brighten the costume up in post production.

Little is known about Ant-Man and the Wasp at this point in time, other than some of the new cast members and how the plot has something to do with the return of Janet van Dyne (played by Michelle Pfeiffer), who was thought to be missing in the Quantum Realm.

There’s no word on who the film’s main villain is, though it’s likely to be Walton Goggins’ character or even a twist on Bill Foster, who will be played by Laurence Fishburne. There’s also the MCU debut of Hannah John-Kamen, who will be portraying the villain known as Ghost on the big screen.

It remains to be seen if Ant-Man and the Wasp will be a worthy successor to the first film in the franchise, as this sequel has some big shoes to fill. Or little. When it comes to Scott Lang, foot size is always changing.

Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres July 6th.