Ant-Man and the Wasp: Marvel Teases Major Story With Ghost and Quantum Realm to Come

At the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, fans saw Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) go into the Quantum Realm to harvest quantum energy in order to assist Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in helping Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) remain stable. Unfortunately, it was during that particle-harvesting mission that Thanos snapped his fingers, wiping out half the universe's life and trapping Scott for five years. But what happened to Ava during those five years? It's a question whose answer Marvel teases is yet to come.

A recent entry on the Marvel website tells Ava's story, recounting the "villain's" story -- something that essentially serves as a recap of the Ant-Man and the Wasp film -- but there's a mention when they get near the end that quite literally says "but that's a story for another time".

"After Janet Van Dyne is rescued from the Quantum Realm, she can sense Ava’s unstable state and is able to partially heal Ava with some of her own quantum energy," the entry reads. "Scott eventually goes back into the Quantum Realm to collect quantum healing particles just for her, which of course was mere moments before the Blip happens and he gets stuck there for five years, but that’s a story for another time."

Ghost's fate is something that fans have been curious about since Ant-Man and the Wasp's debut with many hoping that the character would return in the MCU at some point. John-Kamen herself gave a bit of hope that the character could return last year, though she didn't offer any details due to her contract with Marvel.

"In the MCU, you have to sign your contract with blood, and they stitch your mouth together," John-Kamen joked. "All I can say is that Ghost didn't die."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also hinted that we hadn't seen the last of Ghost.

"In this case, the story was always – spoiler! – to keep her around." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained previously. "This was not the story of defeating a villain and everybody cheering. This is a different kind of villain story. When and where – in the tag, he mentions 'his new Ghost friend' – is something we’ll see. But there’s nothing better than struggling over the decision about what characters to bring into a movie, casting those characters, writing and putting them together in a way that works in the movie, and then have audiences go 'We love them, when are we going to see them again?' Shuri for sure is a great example of that. So, with Ghost it is, step one: complete. As for step two, we’ll see where we go with that."

What do you think? Will we get to see more of Ghost's story in a future MCU film? Do you think that this is perhaps something we'll see more about in Ant-Man 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!