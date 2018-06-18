‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Theater Merchandise Revealed

It’s only just a matter of weeks before Ant-Man and the Wasp makes its debut, and it looks like some theaters could celebrate in a pretty awesome way.

RCM Media recently shared a new series of photos on their website, which show some of the various theater merchandise that locations can purchase for Ant-Man and the Wasp. You can check them out here.

The products include a collectible drink cup, which has the option to include three plastic figurine toppers of the film’s titular characters. There also are three different popcorn buckets that can be purchased – a round one, a square one marked with photos of Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost, and a collectible tub shaped like Ant-Man’s helmet.

This sequel will see both of the film’s heroes in a pretty unique place, one that is impacted by the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in several different ways.

“[Scott’s] story has evolved ever since Civil War,” star Paul Rudd shared in a recent interview. “Scott went away to fight with some of the Avengers and now I’m starting this film under house arrest so I am really, whereas, in the first one, I was deciding whether or not this was something even of interest to me, I don’t know if I want to be a superhero, that has enhanced even more, I’d say.”

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp.” director Peyton Reed previously told ComicBook.com. “And really, at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it. Their relationship is a little fractured. It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp.” Reed continued. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

What do you think of these Ant-Man and the Wasp promotional items? Will you be eating popcorn out of Paul Rudd’s helmet on opening night? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will fly into theaters on July 6th.