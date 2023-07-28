Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Poses With Ant-Man at Avengers Campus

✖

We're officially less than a year away from the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the upcoming threequel that will further explore Marvel's family of bug-themed superheroes. One of the new additions of the film will be Kathryn Newton, who will be playing an older version of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). While we'll have to wait a little while to see Newton's take on Cassie, and whether or not she'll suit up as her superhero counterpart of Stature, the actress recently channeled her Marvel Cinematic Universe role in a visit to Disneyland's Avengers Campus. In a photo, which you can check out below, Newton is striking a pose alongside the park's version of Ant-Man.

"I still feel like I can't talk about it because I'm not on set and I just don't want to jinx anything until I'm really there, making the movie," Newton said in an interview earlier this year. "But it's a dream come true for me to be part of the MCU, and I'm so honored and so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, 'To be in a Marvel move.' So everybody who knows me knows how much it means to me, and I'm just so excited!"

"So I don't want to say anything because I don't want to get in trouble," Newton continued. "I made a joke that my dad still doesn't officially know. I think he's seen it on my Instagram, but I haven't told him because I don't want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. You know what I mean? Now I can say, 'It's not my fault! I didn't tell him!' I love my parents, but you don't want them to tell anybody anything."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also star Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.