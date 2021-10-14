Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Praises Paul Rudd

When it was announced last year that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors would be joining Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror, Marvel fans didn’t realize just how big the actor’s role would end up being. Filming for the third Ant-Man movie is underway, but Majors has already made a surprise appearance in another MCU project. The actor appeared in the season finale of Loki, and helped break down the MCU’s multiverse. Recently, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd spoke about working with Majors. “I’ve loved everything he’s done, and I see what he’s doing in this, and I’m knocked out by it,” Rudd told Variety. “It is really fun to bring new people into the fold, and the enthusiasm that people have is palpable.” This week, Majors shared some praise in return.

“You know, it does feel great,” Majors told Variety when they brought up Rudd’s kind words. “Paul’s a veteran. We don’t have the Avengers without Ant-Man. He’s our leader on set, and we’re almost there. He’s been instrumental in allowing me to land in the world.” You can watch the clip of Majors below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production, and it will feature the return of many big stars including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The movie will also see Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang.

“The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he’s on the borderline of those two things. You don’t really know where he’s at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it,” Majors previously said of his character in Loki.

“He Who Remains has lived forever,” he added. “One of the great things I got to experience with our costume designer is that every piece we decided on was from a different place. The cape I had on was from the Victorian era. The shoes were from Genghis Khan. The pants from Mongolia, etc. You just mix and match it together and it informs the character.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.